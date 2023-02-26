OK, we get it. The shorter days of winter, the paling light, the increased time on sofas, ensconced in wearable blankets and other items from the Snuggie family of products, can be good for us.

Winter days, writes author Akiko Busch, can serve as “a kind of designated zone for creative and self-searching, a grand pause offered to us by the natural motion of the planets.”

Duly noted. There comes a time, however, when all that introspection and cocooning gets OLD.

So we welcome this day and the minor but radiant milestone it brings:

For the first time since Nov. 6, 2022 — the end of daylight saving time — the sun will not set on Santa Rosa before 6 p.m.

Folks who punch the clock at 5 p.m. can actually get outside after work and walk the dog or go for a jog before darkness falls.

That window of light will expand by an hour on March 12 — we can practically hear George Harrison, at this point, singing “Here Comes the Sun” — when the sun won’t set until 7:14 p.m., enabling area surfers to catch a few evening waves at places like Dillon Beach and Salmon Creek.

We’ve weathered the darkness. Some of us have dealt with symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. We understand how those shorter days can be beneficial. When they’re gone, however, will anyone really miss them?

Let there be light.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.