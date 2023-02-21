‘Lethargic’ alligator rescued from Prospect Park lake

NEW YORK — It was a relatively warm February morning near Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn, as children played and dog owners strolled by, enjoying a peaceful Sunday on a holiday weekend.

Sometime after 10 a.m., the tranquility was interrupted by an unexpected sight: a 4-foot-long alligator, which was noticed by a New York City Parks Department maintenance worker and pulled from the lake by members of the Parks Enforcement Patrol and the Urban Park Rangers, according to a Parks Department spokesperson.

The animal was “in poor condition and very lethargic,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The American alligator was brought to Animal Care Centers of New York City, in Brooklyn, said Katy Hansen, the organization’s communications director, and it was transported to the Bronx Zoo on Sunday. Max Pulsinelli, a spokesperson for the zoo, said the alligator was still being evaluated and declined to comment further.

This is the sixth alligator that Animal Care Centers has helped to rescue in New York City since 2018, Hansen said. Two were found abandoned outdoors; three others were turned over by police, one by the Police Department’s gang unit, she said.

Jim Wellehan, an associate professor of zoological medicine at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in Gainesville, examined a photograph of the animal rescued from the park and said it appeared to be “significantly underconditioned” and “emaciated.”

Most American alligators thrive in bodies of fresh water that range in temperature from about 20 to 30 degrees Celsius, he said, or 68 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The air temperature Sunday morning was in the low-to-mid 40s Fahrenheit. It’s unclear how cold the water was in the lake, which is 7 feet deep and 55 acres in size. A spokesperson for the Parks Department said the lake temperature is not tracked.

American alligators can thrive as far north as South Carolina, Wellehan said.

Alligators need a lot of room to stretch out and to bask, and Prospect Park Lake could comfortably accommodate a 4-foot alligator, he said. “The size of the lake is fine,” he said. “The temperature of the lake is not so good.”

Officials believe the alligator had been abandoned by a private citizen. “People get these exotic pets while they’re still small thinking they’re cool and then, guess what? They grow,” said Hansen.