Levi’s GranFondo bicyclist hospitalized during race

A Levi’s GranFondo bicyclist was hospitalized last weekend after crashing on the course, fire officials said.

Just before 12:40 p.m. April 13, the male bicyclist crashed on Geysers Road, about 3 miles east of Red Winery Road, said Northern Sonoma County Fire Chief Marshall Turbeville.

Turbeville said the initial report indicated they had hit their head and were unconscious after crashing on a downhill portion of the course in the bike race.

The individual was taken in an ambulance to an area hospital for major injuries, said Sonoma County Fire District spokesperson Karen Hancock.

Officials did not know the man’s current health status.

