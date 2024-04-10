Levi’s GranFondo bike ride will bring thousands of cyclists to Sonoma County on Saturday for a full day of riding.

The bikes will depart from 7:55 to 8:30 a.m. from Windsor’s Town Green, where cyclists will head out of Windsor to pedal along a half-dozen routes covering between 10 and 138 miles that will take them to Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Guerneville and elsewhere in north and west Sonoma County.

As early as 5 a.m., the race will also close several roads and well-traveled routes to vehicles, some for the majority of the day.

Windsor road closures include McClelland Drive between Market Street and Duvander Lane from 5-8:30 a.m.; McClelland Drive between Market Street and Honsa Avenue from 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; Market Street between Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road from 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; Windsor Road between McClelland Drive and Windsor River Road at the roundabout, 5-8:30 a.m.; Windsor River Road between Windsor Road and Starr Road, 7:55-8:40 a.m; Starr Road between Windsor River Road and Mark West Station Road, 7:55-8:50 a.m.

This map shows the restricted parking and road closures around Windsor Town Green that will be in effect due to Levi’s GranFondo bike ride between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13. (levisgranfondo.com)

Additionally, neighborhoods along Windsor River Road and Starr Road may not be able to enter the roads between 7:55 and 8:40 a.m.

Drivers should also expect race-related delays between 7:55-9:15 a.m. on Mark West Station Road, East Side Road, Wohler Road and West Side Road.

Other impacted roads on Saturday include Highway 116/River Road, Cazadero Highway, King Ridge Road, Tin Barn Road, Skaggs Springs, West Side Road, West Dry Creek Road from West Side Road, Lambert Bridge Road, Dry Creek Road, Dutcher Creek Road and Asti Road, which will be close between 10-10:45 a.m. between Theresa Road and Charter Trucks at 27000 Asti Road.

This map shows the restricted parking and road closures around Windsor Town Green that will be in effect due to Levi’s GranFondo bike ride between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday, April 13. (levisgranfondo.com)

In addition to road closures, the event will feature live, amplified announcements at Windsor Town Green between 7:45-8:30 a.m., and then again along with live music from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The ride and the festival at Windsor Town Green will both end at 6 p.m. All rider support will end after that time, officials said online.

Started in 2009 by former pro cyclist Levi Leipheimer, an ex-Sonoma County resident now living in the Tahoe area, Levi’s GranFondo supports the King Ridge Foundation, an organization benefiting at-risk youth.

Get the full list of road closures at levisgranfondo.com/roads.