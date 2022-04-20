Levi’s GranFondo bike ride will close roads around Sonoma County this weekend

Levi’s GranFondo bike ride, back after a 2 ½-year absence, will bring thousands of cyclists to Sonoma County on Saturday for a full day of riding.

The bikes will depart from downtown Windsor and take over several county roads throughout the day, impacting traffic and closing many well-traveled routes to vehicles as early as Friday evening.

The ride will start at Windsor’s Town Green, where cyclists will head out of Windsor to pedal along five different routes that will take them to Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Guerneville and elsewhere in north and west Sonoma County.

The Growler route is the most challenging and longest ride of Levi’s GranFondo’s five routes, covering nearly 140 miles and reaching more than 13,500 feet of elevation. (Levi’s GranFondo)

In Windsor, road closures begin at McClelland Drive between Duvander Lane and Windsor Road from 4 p.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, Windsor road closures include McClelland Drive between Market Street and Duvander Lane from 5-8 a.m.; Market Street between Old Redwood Highway and McClelland Drive from 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; Windsor Road between McClelland Drive and Windsor River Road, 5-8:30 a.m.; Windsor River Road between Windsor Road and Starr Road, 7:25-8:30 a.m; Starr Road between Windsor River Road and Mark West Station Road, 7:25-8:30 a.m. Additionally, neighborhoods along Windsor River Road and Starr Road may not be able to enter the roads between 7:30-8:15 a.m.

A map of road and parking lot closures affecting downtown Windsor on Saturday, April 23 from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (Map courtesy Levi’s GranFondo)

Other impacted roads on Saturday include Highway 116/River Road, Cazadero Highway, King Ridge Road, Tin Barn Road, Skaggs Springs, West Side Road, West Dry Creek Road from West Side Road, Lambert Bridge Road, Dry Creek Road, Dutcher Creek Road and Asti Road.

In addition to road closures, the event will feature live, amplified announcements on Saturday at Windsor Town Green between 7:15-8:15 a.m., and then again along with live music from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Get the full list of road closures at levisgranfondo.com/roads.

Levi’s GranFondo was started by Sonoma County resident and former pro cyclist Levi Leipheimer in 2009. It supports the King Ridge Foundation, an organization benefiting at-risk youth.