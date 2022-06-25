LGBTQ+ activists fear conservative Supreme Court has their rights in sights

Amid the anger, grief and stupefaction wrought by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, another emotion lurked, right at the surface: fear that more hard-won personal rights could soon be in jeopardy, as well.

The court majority’s decision to strike down 49-year-old case law once expected to protect reproductive rights across the nation in perpetuity was earth-shattering by itself.

But even as they processed news on the abortion front, LGBTQ+ activists and allies already were preparing mentally for a fight ahead to protect groundbreaking rights they thought had been cemented in recent decades — most especially the right to marry the person they love.

Santa Rosa attorney Naomi Metz, formerly a board member of the National LGBTQ Task Force, said a strategic, decadeslong effort to build a conservative court has succeeded spectacularly. In essence, it allowed opponents of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion, to achieve victory and position the court majority to tackle other high-value issues.

The language in Friday’s Dobbs. v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which questions the legitimacy of rights “not deeply rooted in (our) history and traditions,” among other things, appears to lay the table to raise doubts but other rights based on the same legal foundation, Metz said.

“The Big Kahuna was Roe v. Wade,” said Gary Carnivele of Sonoma, publisher of GaySonoma.com and host of Outbeat Radio on KRCB radio. “And now that’s out of the way, there’s no doubt in my mind that next will be marriage equality and the right to same-sex relationships.”

Local activists say any blow dealt to civil rights feels threatening to them all — whether or not, as in this case, they are able or likely to become pregnant or in position to pursue an abortion.

The rights to bodily autonomy, to love whomever you love, to gender and racial equality, and to reproductive freedom are too closely intertwined — legal protections too much built on one another — for the destruction of one not to spur anxiety about the others.

In the Dobbs case, however, Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, expressly called out the court majority’s dismissal of Roe v. Wade as reason to reconsider other landmark precedents, including the right to obtain contraception, to right to marriage equality and even the right to engage in same-sex relations.

Justice Samuel Alito, author of the majority opinion, tried to offer assurances that the decision “concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right.”

But the court’s three liberal justices — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer — warned in no uncertain terms that “the majority’s cavalier approach to overturning this Court’s precedent” in Dobbs was evidence of a likely attempt to undermine others.

“(N)o one should be confident that this majority is done with its work,” the minority opinion states. “The right Roe and Casey (another Supreme Court case that affirmed abortion rights) recognized does not stand alone. To the contrary, the Court has linked it for decades to other settled freedoms involving bodily integrity, familial relationships, and procreation.

“Most obviously the right terminate a pregnancy arose straight out of the right to purchase and use contraception … In turn, those rights led, more recently, to rights of same-sex intimacy and marriage,” they wrote.

Chantavy Tornado, director and founder of LGBTQ Connection in Santa Rosa as well as Light and Love Movement for Change, said the young people she works with are ready to mobilize to safeguard their freedoms — all freedoms — as part of a unified, intersecting web rights that are part of everyone’s existence.

And if abortion rights can be struck down,” I think everybody should be very concerned,” Tornado said.

She said LGBTQ Connection and a partner organization, Voices, will meet in Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square at 5 p.m. Monday so young people have an opportunity to use their voices and speak out.

Grace Villafuerte, vice president of Sonoma County LGBTQI Pride, said she worries that Friday’s “win” could embolden conservative extremists who have harassed LGBTQ+ communities recently, including some at the county’s Pride celebration in early June.

But she said everyone who cares about equality or justice needs to wake up to the threat at hand and appreciate the potential dominoes that could fall.

“I’m a woman of color. I’m a child of immigrants. I’m part of the LGBTQ community. I’m a homeowner,” she said. “Almost everything I enjoy in life is because people fought for it.”

Said Carnivele, “We thought the fight was over, and it was not. It’s stunning.”

Metz said she didn’t know if there were cases already in the system that could find their way to the high court soon. But she said she felt as if Thomas, in his concurrence, extended an invitation to “bring them up here; you have six people who will side with you.”

“I’m an almost 50-year-old, well-educated white woman living in Sonoma County with my wife and our vanilla life,” Metz said, “and I think that we have to recognize that the impact of this decision, the impact of if they overturn Obergefell (the court’s 2015 marriage equality decision), if they overturn Lawrence (the 2003 ruling protecting the right to engage in private, consensual sex acts), the impacts will be very likely different for me than they are for queer people of color, queer people who are poor, queer people that do not have state protections.

“I’m sad and nervous for me, but I’m more sad and more nervous for so many more members of our community,” she said.

