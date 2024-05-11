“More than ever, we need to be together.”

That’s what moderator Ramon Meraz told about 130 people Friday at an event spotlighting the LGBTQ+ community in Sonoma County. Unity, he said, promotes strength.

Meraz, who sits on the board of directors for Latino leadership organization Los Cien which sponsored the event, welcomed several community leaders to celebrate the barriers they’re breaking locally — and to address continuing challenges.

Angélica Garcia, president of Santa Rosa Junior College since last year, has marked several firsts — becoming the first woman, Latina and openly queer president in the college’s 106-year history.

She offered the event’s keynote speech, at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

“I was really nervous about speaking today,” Garcia said to the crowd, but she emphasized the importance of being vulnerable to foster community and crucial dialogue.

Garcia drew on statistics that show two-thirds of transgender community college students in the U.S. grapple with at least one basic need — they are most likely, she said, to be affected by homelessness, food and housing insecurity, and have high rates of suicide and suicidal ideation.

A panel of five other local queer trailblazers boasted more firsts. Christopher Mahurin last year became the first openly gay officer to be promoted to lieutenant in the Santa Rosa Police Department. Kinna Patel Crocker is the first openly lesbian Sonoma County Superior Court judge, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October. And Amie Carter became the first openly lesbian Sonoma County Office of Education superintendent when she was elected in 2022, as well as the first woman to hold the position in the last 100 years.

The event brought together LGBTQ+ pioneers with local government officials, nonprofits leaders and community members.

To continue to create safe spaces and create change, panelists encouraged attendees to come together as partners and communicators.

The panel — which also included Grace Villafuerte, vice president of Sonoma County Pride; and Rowan Gomez, founder of Rohnert Park Pride — answered questions ranging from adversities they encounter and their coping mechanisms, to ways leaders can help prevent similar adversities, and advice for up-and-coming leaders.

As leaders in their respective professions, the trailblazers make visible identities often not seen.

“We are all standing on the shoulders of so many who sacrificed before us, and we all know how fragile that is,” Carter said.

Leaders, she said, need “to be unrelenting when (they) have access to power, to be unrelenting with the fight.”

Mahurin encouraged LGBTQ+ members and allies to “give people grace” and “lean into the people in your community.”

Villafuerte spoke from her intersectional identities as a Filipina lesbian widow and encouraged people to connect through sharing experiences.

“Talk about things people feel uncomfortable about because it will begin to be normalized,” she said.

