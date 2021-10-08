Life of former Pacific Air Museum director Connie Reyerse to be celebrated

The former director of operations at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa, Constant “Connie” Reyerse, who died of complications from leukemia at the age of 70 on July 6, will be honored with a celebration of life on Saturday.

The service will be held at the museum, at 1 Air Museum Way, starting at 2 p.m.

It’s fitting because Reyerse, whose full name is Constant Cornelis-Adrian Reyerse, was all about aircraft, space and fast cars, according to his partner of 10 years, Barbara Link.

“He was very knowledgeable about anything to do with ships, cars, planes — anything with wheels.” In the book about his life, he wrote: “My life consists of cars and planes,” she said. “He had a Corvette and a Camaro and loved technology.”

Reyerse, the son of Rosalia and Adrian Reijerse, was born in Indonesia on Oct. 28, 1950. His mother was Indonesian and his father was Dutch. He grew up in Holland along with three younger brothers until the family moved to Redondo Beach when Reyerse was 9.

There, he met Link in the fifth grade, but was too shy to tell her he had a crush on her until their 10-year high school reunion. By that time they were both married and didn’t reconnect until 2011.

“He was very quiet and shy. He was a good man, with a good heart, and loved his children very much,” she said.

After graduating from Redondo Union High School in 1969, Reyerse enlisted in the Army Aviation Program starting in 1970. At Fort Eustis in Newport News, Virginia, he trained to be an aviation door gunner for CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and eventually completed officer training.

Then he was processed at the Rhein Main Air Base in Frankfurt, Germany, and transported to his duty station, Pirmasens, Germany, and the 22nd Aviation Detachment.

“He said he never set foot in Vietnam,” Link said, but flew over Vietnam to transport supplies, acting as a door gunner.

After the war, he continued to serve the Army until 1996, much of it in the reserves, eventually reaching the rank of captain. He was married twice and divorced, to Lori Anne and Nancy Ellen, and had had three sons and a daughter.

In 1986, he began working as a product specialist in technical sales for a Munich-based company, Süss Micro Tech, first in Hyde Park, Vermont, and then in Indianapolis, traveling the world.

“It was perfect for him because they had the Indianapolis speedway,” Link said.

After retiring 25 years later, Reyerse worked as a trucker for a year, then reconnected with Link through Classmates.com after her marriage had ended. He was ready to come back to California, he told her. After a year of talking on the phone together, he moved to an apartment in Sebastopol and later moved in with Link, who is a retired network design consultant and still a partner at Top Speed Data.

The two enjoyed their life together. One of Reyerse’s other interests was reading about history. She said he studied up and knew more about the ships than the tour director when they took a trip to the Panama Canal.

Once in Sonoma County, Reyerse started volunteering at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, first in the gift shop and then in the office. He became acquainted with the current director of operations, Christina Olds, who recommended him for the job when she left in 2016, said Jim Sartain, past board president.

“He had a military background, a good business background and was an organized person and was pretty sharp with computers,” Sartain said. “He had gotten to know all the volunteers and crews.”

While director for three years, “Connie” started an annual car show with hot rods of all kinds, helped plan a benefit concert with actor Gary Sinese and his Lt. Dan Band for first responders after the 2017 wildfires, and procured a Lockheed Jetstar for the museum, he said. Reyerse was also key in organizing the museum’s annual air shows.

“He was really well liked and very effective; he really made an effort to improve communications with all the volunteers,” Sartain said.

In March 2011, Reyerse consulted a doctor about asthma and was diagnosed with leukemia. He was told that he would eventually get an infection that couldn’t be cured, but he was in seemingly good health and lived for 10 more years, until he collapsed unexpectedly in early summer 2021. He died of leukemia complications six weeks later in July.

“It was very sad, because he was still so young by today’s standards,” Sartain said.

“I was just thankful that I had 10 years with him,” Link said. “He was just a wonderful guy and he brought so much to my life.”

In addition to Link, Reyerse is survived by brothers and sister, Frans and Rene Reyerse, and Desiree Dorland; his children, Sean, Tom and Andrew Reyerse, and Caroline (Philip) Vanbriggle; and four grandchildren.

