Lifelong Sonoma resident Rob Gallagher dies at 36

Rob Gallagher, a lifelong Sonoma resident and rare Jack of All Trades, died unexpectedly Aug. 27. He was 36.

Gallagher was remembered by friends and family this week as a “Renaissance man,” whose passion for life and magnetic charisma carried him through life with a spring in his step.

“From when he was little, he had a charming and fun way about him,” said his sister Sarah Gallagher Parker. “Everyone really adored him.”

Robert Stephen Gallagher was born March 1, 1986, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Jane and Robert Kris Gallagher. He and his family moved to Sonoma when he was just a few months old, and the town became his lifelong home.

Rob’s early school years were spent within the halls of Saint Francis Elementary and Altimira Middle schools, before moving on to Sonoma Valley High School and SoloQuest. He graduated in 2004.

His happy-go-lucky demeanor earned him the childhood nickname of “Smiley,” according to his family. “Just fun,” summed up big sister Sarah, 41. “Rob was just fun.”

She described Rob as “marching to the beat of his own drum” and full of creativity and vigor. He spent time as a ski instructor, raft guide, wine bottling facility technician, was involved in the salvage industry and, most recently, started his own company, Valley of the Moon Handyman.

He even hosted a weekly radio show on KSVY FM called “The Dub Shack.” He was a talented artist, as well, specializing in photography and refurbishing old bikes, according to his family.

Charlie Webster knew Rob since their days at St. Francis, when Webster was classmates with Rob’s older brother John. Despite Charlie being a couple grades above Rob, the two clicked nonetheless and became lifelong friends.

“Rob was a very colorful kid,” and became a wonderful “support system” in their adulthood, said Webster.

Webster said he was particularly impressed by Rob’s vast array of interests – from snowboarding, kayaking and biking to painting, photography and music. He said Rob would play “DJ” among their set of friends, turning the others onto everything from reggae to classical to country. “He appreciated it all,” said Webster.

But most important of all, said Webster, was Rob’s inherent kindness – never judgmental, “always nice to everyone.”

“He’s everything you would want to say about a person,” said Webster, perhaps summing Rob up with the ultimate Sonoma compliment: “A good dude.”

Though Rob was well-traveled, having traversed “all over Asia, all over Europe,” Sarah believes he was always destined to live out his happiest years in Sonoma.

“He always chose to return here; Rob always wanted to come back,” said Sarah. “It was where his heart was. He loved, loved, loved Sonoma.”

One particular set of memories that stands out for Sarah was their youthful days searching Sonoma creeks for childhood treasure. “Our dad is a nut for arrowheads,” she said. “So we spent countless hours in creeks looking for arrowheads.”

She believes Rob’s legacy of joy, friendship, kindness and life will be with his family, friends and the city long beyond his days. Just like those arrowheads.

“He had a big, big heart. That’s what keeps coming through,” said Sarah.

“He emanated love; Rob emanated love.”

Rob Gallagher is survived by his parents, Jane and Kris, his brother John Gallagher (Lauren), his sister Sarah Gallagher Parker (Chris), his niece Munai, and nephews Cael, Max and Bodhi, as well as his longtime girlfriend Amanda Sewall, and countless other friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Solano Church on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests loved ones consider making a donation to the nonprofit public radio station where Rob had a weekly broadcast, "The Dub Shack," at KSVY, 680 W. Napa St., Sonoma, CA 95476.

