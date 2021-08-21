Light drizzle falls in Sonoma County Saturday morning

Residents in areas of Sonoma County woke up Saturday to a light drizzle that is expected to return Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The drizzle did not amount to much, said National Weather Service meteorologist David King. Trace amounts were reported at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, and other parts of the county saw an estimated .01 to .02 inches of rain.

A shift from northerly offshore winds to onshore winds is causing smoky conditions due to several Northern California wildfires to gradually improve throughout the Bay Area, King said.

Conditions will get “better and better throughout Saturday,” he said, and continue clearing Sunday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to slowly increase in Sonoma County throughout the upcoming week, but it won’t escalate enough to be considered a widespread heat wave, King added.

In Santa Rosa, temperatures will rise from the mid 70s to the low 80s over the course of the week, according to the National Weather Service.