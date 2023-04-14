Light rain in store next week for Sonoma County but ‘almost not even worth mentioning’

A wave of light rain is in store for Sonoma County next week but its impact should be far from what’s drenched the North Bay earlier this year.

Beginning Monday night, lower elevations may get precipitation that should “struggle” to reach measurable levels, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.

Similar rainfall may develop Wednesday and Behringer said “it’s almost not even worth mentioning.”

Still, the forecast is hardly a reflection of easing rain conditions as Sonoma County enters its warm period.

“Last rain of the season? I would say, no,” Behringer said of next week’s forecast.

And while more rain could still fall through the remaining weeks of April, he added, there’s no indication Sonoma County is in store for another series of atmospheric rivers that pounded the region this year.

Thanks in large part to those heavy storms, the weather station at Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport recorded 29.55 inches of rain during the first quarter of 2023.

That’s well above the normal amount of 17.92 inches for the same period, according to National Weather Service data.

Brayden Murdock, another meteorologist, said next week’s rain should be preceded by a warm weekend with “some breezy moments.”

High temperatures, he said, should reach 70 degrees across Sonoma County with temperatures dropping about 2 degrees Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s early next week.

Anyone taking advantage of this weekend’s weather should still be cautious, Murdock said.

“With all the storms we've had earlier this year, we still have some debris in certain areas,” he said. “So just kind of be aware of that.”

But, he added, “there's not a whole lot of excitement in the weather itself coming this week and I think a lot of folks will appreciate that.”

