Light rain possible in Sonoma County this weekend

Another round of drizzle is forecast for Sonoma County this weekend, the weather service said.

The storm is expected to bring up to 1/10 of an inch to most areas, with not much variation across elevations, National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller said.

Good morning fellow pluviophiles! 🌧



Here is a general look at the amounts (left) and timing (right) that we are thinking for the upcoming system. Highest chances and amounts from the Peninsula to the Central Coast.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/wMiGq4X1oC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 28, 2023

Sprinkles could fall as early as 4 p.m. Friday, but will likely begin just after midnight Saturday and then continue until Saturday morning, Miller said.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible in higher elevations and 20 mph in the valleys.

“It'll still be cool and unstable as the system moves through. So there still could be a shower or two into the afternoon,” he said. “But most mostly it's going to be an overnight and morning event.”

Next week, temperatures will heat up into the mid- to upper-80s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

“We’re not quite into fall and cool temperatures just yet,” Miller said. “Although, they’re on the horizon.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.