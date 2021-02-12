Light storms to arrive in Sonoma County on Saturday, Monday

Following a stormy Thursday in Sonoma County, two smaller weather systems are expected to arrive in the region on Saturday and then Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s storm dropped about a half-inch of rain in the North Bay valleys and about an inch at many higher elevations, said weather service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun.

There were no reports of flooding or mudslides at areas burned by last year’s wildfires in Sonoma County, Walbrun said.

On Saturday, forecasters expect cool, scattered showers throughout the day that will amount to a few tenths of an inch of rainfall. About a half-inch of rain is forecast for another system arriving early Monday.

Daytime temperatures during the storms are expected to be in the low 50s before dropping to the low 40s at night.

“When it’s all said and done, it’s what you’d expect for February,” Walbrun said.

The incoming wet weather is needed because the region remains far behind average precipitation totals so far this season.

Since Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has received about 9.5 inches or rain, only 41% of the normal amount expected by this time of the year.

