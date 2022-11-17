In honor of National Runaway Prevention Month, local nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth is turning six buildings and monuments around Sonoma County green for the “Light the Night” campaign.

The social awareness initiative, which takes place until Nov. 19, is intended to draw the public’s attention to the homeless youth crisis, as well as to bring awareness to ways to end it.

Social Advocates for Youth was founded in 1971 by community leaders of Sonoma County due to the need for a new system for runaways, said Susan Boyle, communications director for the nonprofit. Over 50 years later, the organization remains committed to providing support to at-risk youth within the community.

Symbolic of the campaign, the following buildings and monuments will be illuminated green in the evening hours: SAY Finley Dream Center, Coffee House Teen Shelter, Tamayo Village, Paradise Ridge Winery’s LOVE sculpture, SOMO Village’s art structures and the Redwood Credit Union on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa.

“Historically, the Bay Area, including Northern California and Sonoma County, tends to have a higher homeless population of young people than much of California,” Boyle said.

Sonoma County has 521 youth under the age of 25 who are homeless, which is a 70% increase since 2020, according to the organization.

Social Advocates for Youth has multiple branches in its nonprofit which work to prevent youth runaways and homelessness, from offering medical health services in schools throughout the community to the Coffee House Teen Shelter.

“There’s so many ways that the community can help, and a big part is by being an advocate for young people,” Boyle said. “Volunteerism is really high in this community, and donations, and all of that makes a huge difference, and the youth feel seen when the community pulls together.”

Visit SAYsc.org to learn more ways to learn about more ways to help and donate, or resources for support.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.