Sonoma County is on tap for a second wave of light rain Tuesday following Monday’s intermittent drizzle, which was attributed to a tropical storm south of California.

Forecasters say the rain is a remnant of moisture from Tropical Storm Eugene, which developed along the Mexico Coast and hovered near Baja California Monday.

Rain developed Monday morning and dropped a few hundredths of an inch across the Bay Area.

Slight chance for light showers through the evening today as upper low continues to draw in midlevel moisture to the Bay Area and Central Coast.



It's also going to be another hot day inland, so be sure to practice heat safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TWZyG1vpMM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 14, 2023

Slightly less rain is expected Tuesday, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office in Monterey.

“Most of the action is pretty much from Sonoma County northward, closer to Eureka and the northern part of the state,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, Sonoma County last got a trace of rain on July 16. Before that, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport on June 6.

Monday’s storm also created lightning that was heaviest over the Sierra Nevada mountains and parts of Nevada, with less-frequent strikes across the Bay Area.

Whereas they occurred every minute to the east, lightning strikes in the Bay Area region were happening every few minutes.

No strikes were reported in Sonoma County as of 3 p.m. Monday and the lightning was expected to continue through Monday night before dissipating by Tuesday morning.

Wet conditions developed Monday and eased concerns about lightning-produced fires, although there was still a chance scattered strikes could hit dry surfaces.

“The threats of lightning are low, but not zero,” Behringer said.

Humidity engulfed the area Monday and temperatures across Sonoma County reached about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Similar temperatures and humidity are expected Tuesday before conditions ease up Wednesday.

By Thursday, temperatures should top out in the high 80s. A cooling period should follow on Friday with temperatures remaining in the 70s.

