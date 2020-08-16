Lightning, high winds buffet Sonoma County, Bay Area

A massive thunderstorm rocked Sonoma County and a wide swath of the Bay Area early Sunday morning, bringing a dangerous mix of lightning and intense winds to the region.

The National Weather Service warned of winds up to 70 mph and severe lightning in an area that stretched from Monterey in the south to Geyserville in the north and beyond, home to more than 7 million people. The thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Sonoma County received multiple calls reporting downed trees and power lines, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted in a 5:15 a.m. Nixle alert. A few spot fires within the county have also been reported, the Sheriff’s Office said.

There were no significant fires in Santa Rosa by 5:30 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department reported.

Wind gusts reached 66 mph on Atlas Peak east of Napa and 48 mph on Mt. St. Helena north of Calistoga, the National Weather Service reported.

Booming thunder and large arcs of lightning awoke sleeping residents across the Bay Area as the storm swept through the region.

“Wild night in the San Francisco Bay Area. This is probably the most widespread and violent summer thunderstorm event in memory for Bay Area, & it's also one of the hottest nights in years. Convective gusts 60+ mph; enormous amount of (partially dry) lightning,” tweeted Daniel Swain, a climate scientist in the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service on Sunday morning extended a red flag warning indicating higher fire danger for Sonoma County and the wider Bay Area.

The risk of dry lightning because of fast-moving storms prompted the warning, which was scheduled to last from 11 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Monday.

There were multiple fires reported around the Bay Area as dawn broke Sunday morning and temperatures were expected to rise rapidly during the day. The high on Sunday in Santa Rosa should be in the 90s, but by Monday temperatures could reach 100 degrees, the weather service said.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.