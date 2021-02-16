Lindsey Graham threatens impeachment of Kamala Harris on Fox News appearance

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) threatened Vice President Kamala Harris with a potential impeachment trial in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

The interview, conducted one day after President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment proceedings, gave Graham the opportunity to lash back at the former California senator.

"If you use this model, I don't know how Kamala Harris doesn't get impeached if the Republicans take over the House [in the 2022 midterm election], because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody's head open," Graham said of the former California senator from Oakland. "So we've opened Pandora's Box here, and I'm sad for the country."

Graham's quote references a tweet Harris sent on June 1, asking followers to consider contributing to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a bail fund that assisted jailed protesters during the George Floyd protests. There is no evidence Harris herself bailed anyone out.

Comparing Black Lives Matter protests to the attack on the U.S. Capitol is a popular talking point on the right. The summer of protests against racial inequality and violent policing practices, particularly targeting people of color, were largely non-violent; a 2020 Harvard study of over 7,300 Black Lives Matter protests found they were "overwhelmingly peaceful."

"Only 3.7% of the protests involved property damage or vandalism. Some portion of these involved neither police nor protesters, but people engaging in vandalism or looting alongside the protests," the study reported. "In short, our data suggest that 96.3% of events involved no property damage or police injuries, and in 97.7% of events, no injuries were reported among participants, bystanders or police."

In contrast, the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which was an attempt to overturn the results of a certified election, claimed five lives and threatened the safety of politicians on both the left and right.

Graham also argued to "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace the second impeachment trial of Trump was unconstitutional because he says Trump's encouragement to "fight like hell" is protected as free speech.

"It sure sounds like you're saying that he violated his oath of office," Wallace said at one point.

"No, I think what he did is he encourage his supporters throughout the country to fight like hell to take back an election he thought was stolen — a lot of politicians have said that," Graham said.