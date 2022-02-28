List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.

FILM

Cast: “CODA”

Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Female supporting actor, film: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”

TELEVISION

Male actor, drama series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Female actor, drama series: Jung Hoyeon, “Squid Game”

Drama ensemble: “Succession”

Male actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Female actor, comedy series: Jean Smart," Hacks"

Comedy series ensemble: “Ted Lasso”

Female actor in a television movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Male actor in a television movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”