A cargo van hauling marijuana coated in butane caught fire Tuesday near a Highway 101 onramp in Santa Rosa because of a lit cigarette, authorities said Wednesday.

Fire investigators determined the cigarette ignited vapors coming from the multiple 55-gallon trash bags of marijuana clippings soaked in butane, Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said Thursday.

Crews with the Santa Rosa Fire Department were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the fire near the southbound highway onramp at Davis and Third streets.

Officials at the scene located a van carrying the marijuana trimmings, or “shake,” which were so soaked in butane that they were almost freezing over in the vehicle, Lowenthal said Wednesday.

A hazmat team at the scene also located an unknown white substance , which was later determined to be fertilizer.

The driver, described as a man in his 50s, was treated for burns to his hands and face, which were not life-threatening, and taken to an area hospital.

The driver was not arrested, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

California Highway Patrol and Caltrans also responded to the scene and assisted with cleanup, which was made more difficult by high winds.

The van, which was visibly burned on its rear, remained on the onramp into the afternoon.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Kevin Naugle said the department is not investigating whether the marijuana was being transported legally.

Naugle said police passed information gathered at the scene to the city of Santa Rosa’s code enforcement division for it to conduct an investigation.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department has dealt with multiple fires caused by butane “searching for and finding a spark,” including one in a vehicle that “blew the car out,” injured the driver and damaged other vehicles, Lowenthal said.

“When it finds one, it can react pretty violently,” he said regarding butane finding an ignition source.

