Little Free Libraries help keep boredom at bay in Petaluma

A bright and cheery handcrafted book-sharing cabinet rests atop a sturdy post outside Karen Nau’s Petaluma home, inviting passersby to open the clear doors to borrow a book or drop off a title or two.

The motto “Take a Book, Share a Book” is etched into the official Little Free Library plaque on Nau’s diminutive blue and yellow library, one of more than 100,000 registered with the Wisconsin-based Little Free Library nonprofit organization.

Tiny libraries like Nau’s have popped up in 108 countries — and every state in the nation — since the first one was erected of scrap wood in 2009. The libraries build community and promote a love of reading while making books accessible in even out-of-the-way places.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the local book exchanges have been operating during an unprecedented time when doors to public libraries were forced to close.

Nau, an avid reader and a teacher at Happy Hearts Preschool, was reading storybooks through online streaming services to her students and grandchildren during the early weeks of Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order. During frequent 2½-mile walks around her neighborhood, she noticed there were no Little Free Library outposts for book sharing.

“Bookstores were not open, the libraries were not open,” she said. Neighbors were sharing lemons, plants and various items from “purging garages,” but books weren’t accessible near her eastside home. On Mother’s Day she mentioned to her three grown kids she’d love to provide a book exchange outside her home.

By her 60th birthday a few weeks later, a festive Little Free Library was in place by her front sidewalk, built by her son Marshall Nau, a fire inspector with the Southern Marin Fire Protection District in Sausalito, “christened and opened” during a socially distanced birthday party in her front yard.

“It was just fabulous,” said Nau, whose celebration included a visit from friend and Petaluma author Frances Rivetti, who donated one of her books to the new Little Free Library. In the past month, the book exchange, decorated with a handcrafted fabric banner, has become a popular attraction.

“It’s gotten to be a big neighborhood thing,” said Nau, who leaves out colored chalk for sidewalk designs, hand sanitizer for safety precautions and succulents to share. “I’ve gotten to know all the families.”

Although her preschool recently reopened, Nau spent her time in quarantine planting a Victory Garden in her front yard and getting to chat — from a distance — with people of all ages stopping by her library. Before, she said, “I never used to be home.”

Nau is among some 150 members of the Petaluma Little Free Library Facebook page established last month for local volunteer library stewards and those who enjoy stopping by to browse or donate books. Members share information about book drives, titles they’re reading, what they’re looking for and book resources in the area.

Eric Sangervasi started the private Facebook page to share information about the tiny libraries and to help build community. He and his wife, Melissa, have three children who’ve been missing their regular visits to Petaluma Regional Library, part of the Sonoma County Library system that has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic began, although curbside services recently became available.

Now, though, Hazel Sangervasi, 8, her brother, Zao, 7, and their little sister, Olive, 2, have their very own Little Free Library outside their home. Their dad, with help from their grandfather Lou Sangervasi, built the petite library a few weeks ago. It features a gabled roofline, blue and white paint, a guestbook and “wallpaper” crafted from comic book pages.

The library, also registered and featuring the official Little Free Library plaque, is one of nearly 70 book exchange structures in Petaluma.

Although some stewards have elected to temporarily close their libraries because of coronavirus concerns, others have been supplying books throughout the pandemic. Some put out disinfectants and notes about safety precautions, reminding readers to stay safe during the quarantine.

“People are just cautious, and considerate as well,” said Sangervasi. “I liken it to going to the store.”

As coronavirus restrictions are still in place, the tiny libraries — and the Facebook page — help foster connections that are missing for some people. “I’m all about things that create community,” said Sangervasi, who serves as director of partner and community ministries with Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa and was recognized as one of this year’s most notable young professionals by the North Bay Business Journal’s annual Forty Under 40 awards program.