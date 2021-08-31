Live cameras show Caldor fire nearing South Lake Tahoe in real time

After a brutal day on the fire lines, the Caldor fire is burning down toward Meyers and South Lake Tahoe. High winds on Monday fanned the flames and led the blaze to descend into the Tahoe Basin. Further wind is forecast, and a red flag warning has been issued until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The entire South Lake Tahoe basin is now in a mandatory evacuation zone, after Cal Fire issued a new evacuation order in El Dorado County Monday morning.

With 21,000 residents, South Lake Tahoe is the region's most populous city and a tourist hotspot. Extending five miles along Lake Tahoe Boulevard (Highway 50) from the casinos at the Nevada state line to Lake Tahoe Airport and Tahoe Keys on the lakeshore, the city is home to Heavenly Ski Resort and numerous tourist shops, ski rental spots and bars and restaurants.

As residents evacuate and find safety, live cameras in the region are showing the blaze's progress, described as "ominous" by South Lake Tahoe fire chief Clive Savacool.

The Alert Wildfire camera system — a network of hundreds of fire cameras installed in recent years across the western states — has become an invaluable tool for residents and agencies in monitoring the course of wildfires.

As the sun set Monday, a camera pointed toward Emerald Bay on the shores of Lake Tahoe displayed a huge fire column.

Earlier in the day, the camera located at the popular Heavenly Ski Resort in South Lake Tahoe showed a swath of thick smoke on the mountain.

On Leek Springs Hill, a mountain two miles west of Highway 88, a column of smoke can be seen rising from the forest.

Despite its proximity to punishing flames yesterday, the famed Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort off Highway 50 survived the night. The south-facing camera located there showed orange, smoky skies Monday morning at 11:15 a.m.

A camera feed at Kirkwood Ski Resort is currently showing clear skies, though occasional ash can be seen floating across the peaks.

The Alert Wildfire camera system in the Tahoe region is constantly updating, view it here.