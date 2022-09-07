Live Heat Watch: Slight cooldown Wednesday after day of historic heat

A heat wave that has brought record temperatures to parts of Sonoma County and the Bay Area is set to continue baking the region throughout the week, but meteorologists say the hottest days are behind us.

The California Independent System Operator, the manager the state’s electrical grid, has called for a Flex Alert Wednesday afternoon.

Reminder: A #FlexAlert has been extended to Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4-9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6PDx5MaY1o — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2022

Here’s the latest:

8:30 a.m.: Temperatures dip then rise again in heat wave forecast

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are set to bump up again Thursday before a cooling trend starting Friday.

Santa Rosa’s predicted highs are 96 degrees on Wednesday, 103 on Thursday, 94 on Friday and 81 on Saturday, according to the weather Service.