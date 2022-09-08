Live Heat Watch: Sonoma County temps to ratchet up again Thursday

Temperatures are expected to again surpass 100 degrees Thursday in much of Sonoma County as a historic heat wave continues.

The heat has prompted California’s electric grid operator to call for conservation amid extreme demand that could potentially overwork the system.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday, warning residents about unhealthy levels of smog in the region. It is the sixth day in a row the agency has issued the alert.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been extended through Thursday, 9/8, for smog pollution. Take transit or work remotely and limit driving to reduce air pollution! Protect your health by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day when air pollution levels are highest. pic.twitter.com/aW7WwaMrEF — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 7, 2022

An excessive heat warning and heat advisories continue until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The warning means that conditions are “particularly dangerous” to people sensitive to heat.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories continue until 8 pm Thursday evening across the Bay Area and Central Coast. pic.twitter.com/sVmOSpmRsO — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 8, 2022

Here’s the latest:

8:15 a.m.: Thursday temperatures not expected to exceed Tuesday’s records

While Thursday is expected to be another scorcher in Sonoma County, the forecast high temperatures are not expected to exceed those recorded Tuesday.

In Santa Rosa, a high of 104 degrees is predicted for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecast highs for the rest of the week in Santa Rosa are 93 on Friday and 81 on Saturday and Sunday.

The city hit an all-time record of 115 degrees Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 113 set July 11, 1913, according to the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere in Sonoma County on Thursday, the weather service is predicting highs of 109 degrees in Healdsburg, 108 in Windsor, 104 in Petaluma, 101 in Rohnert Park and Sebastopol, 100 in Guerneville and 76 in Bodega Bay.

8 a.m.: Flex Alert in effect Thursday afternoon

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electricity grid, has issued a Flex Alert calling for energy conservation from 3-10 p.m., when demand is expected to be highest as residents throughout the state turn to air conditioners to cool off.

Residents are asked to consider unplugging devices, turning up the thermostat a few degrees and holding off on running large appliances until the power demand is lower later in the evening.

Find tips on reducing energy use during a Flex Alert at bit.ly/3qlQA4n.