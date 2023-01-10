Live storm updates: Storm brings thunder, hail, pouring rain to Sonoma County

A wet and windy storm hit Sonoma County overnight bringing with it thunder, lightning and pouring rain.

Reporter Madison Smalstig (@madi_smals) will be covering happenings all day. Send storm-related tips to madison.smalstig@pressdemcorat.com.

Here is the latest:

7 a.m.: Track the storm

5:20 a.m.: Hail reported near Santa Rosa

A storm system moving across Santa Rosa early Tuesday brought hail near Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service.

⚠Heads up North Bay - getting reports of a thunderstorm producing small hail near Santa Rosa. #cawx pic.twitter.com/aVSjsVbqGu — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2023

5:06 a.m: Rohnert Park road reopen

Rohnert Park Expressway at Rancho Verde is open and Martin Avenue/Redwood Drive is open, according to the Rohnnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Authorities remind drivers to be safe, drive slow, and do not drive through water.

Monday 6:50 p.m.: Reminder that some school districts are closed on Tuesday

As a reminder, several west Sonoma County school districts will be closed Tuesday due to the ongoing storms.

On Monday, the Sonoma County Office of Education reiterated from a previous announcement that the following districts — and one school — would be closed:

Fort Ross Elementary School District;

Guerneville School District;

Horicon School District;

Kashia School District;

Monte Rio Union School District;

Montgomery Elementary School.

The Office of Education emphasized there are 40 school districts in Sonoma County and others are operating as normal unless included in the above list.

The decision to close is made by each school district.