Live tweeting the insurrection: Reps. Thompson, Huffman shared Jan. 6 experience in real time

The two congressmen who represent the North Coast and North Bay — Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena — took to their phones while they were amid the chaos at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Using Twitter, the two shared an online account of the events that transpired in real time.

Here are some of their tweets from that day.

OK threshold crossed - it's time to criminally prosecute Donald Trump for sedition. This has gone way too far. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 6, 2021

Never imagined I would be locked down in the US Capitol trying to ride out a violent coup attempt led by an American President. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 6, 2021

The world is watching in horror as these thugs - terrorists really - try to forcefully overturn American democracy. https://t.co/NGMT99CoEP — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 6, 2021

We are going to impeach the seditious criminal Trump (again), and this time we convict in the Senate. Even if it happens after he leaves office. This just cannot stand. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 6, 2021

Trump is going to be like Napoleon in exile at Elba, plotting his next act. Impeachment is necessary to at least take the Presidency off the table. https://t.co/L6kCoOt72W — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 7, 2021

Welcome to Congress my friend, and well done. So glad you're replacing an erratic member who might have been out there doing a photo op with "the patriots." — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 7, 2021

Let's have no illusions about who these coup perpetrators are. Let's be very effing clear about it. https://t.co/jmn8ARJdpz — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 7, 2021

I detest Mitch McConnell, but the speech he just gave on the Senate Floor was solid and really important for our country in this moment. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 7, 2021

Shumer: January 6th will now live in infamy. Indeed. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 7, 2021

Right now in the Capitol, the Trump mob is screaming and chanting, sirens are blaring everwhere and there are lots of explosion sounds, which I assume is gas grenades. Cannon building was initially evacuated but that was just lifted. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 6, 2021

I am currently sheltering in place in the Capitol at a secure location. I will give more updates. This is a very sad day for democracy. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 6, 2021

Update: Still safe and it appears things are clearing out. We plan to go back into session today to certify the vote so President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris can take office. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 6, 2021

This is a tragic and dark day for our great country. The acts of rioters who stormed the Capitol will not be tolerated. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 6, 2021

After today’s events, I’m calling on the Vice President to initiate proceedings under the 25th Amendment to gather the Cabinet and remove the President from office. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 6, 2021

On this dark day for our nation, we need to stand up and end this immediately. Nothing less than the future of our democracy is at stake. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 6, 2021

The House is back in session to certify the election results. We are back to work and will continue upholding our constitutional responsibility and protecting our democracy. We will certify the votes of the Electoral College. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 7, 2021

Congress has done its Constitutional duty and certified the results of the Electoral College from the 2020 Presidential Election. On January 20, Joe Biden will be the President and Kamala Harris will be the Vice President. We must ensure the peaceful transfer of power. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 7, 2021

Yesterday was the most heartbreaking day at the United States Capitol. The President bears responsibility for the armed insurrection that broke into the Capitol and he must be held accountable. He should be removed through the 25th Amendment and must be impeached again. pic.twitter.com/DoptIrXbCk — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 7, 2021