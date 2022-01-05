Subscribe

Live tweeting the insurrection: Reps. Thompson, Huffman shared Jan. 6 experience in real time

BRYCE MARTIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2022, 3:46PM
The two congressmen who represent the North Coast and North Bay — Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena — took to their phones while they were amid the chaos at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Using Twitter, the two shared an online account of the events that transpired in real time.

Here are some of their tweets from that day.

