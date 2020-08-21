Live updates: New evacuation orders for Forestville area due to Walbridge fire

11:20 AM: New fire weather watch issued for Bay Area due to possible thunderstorms this weekend

The Bay Area National Weather Service issued a new fire weather watch alert this morning due to possible thunderstorms this weekend that could spark additional fires in the region.

The fire watch will be in effect for the entire Bay Area, including the North Bay, from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

The service said initial scattered dry thunderstorms could develop Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. A second round of storms are expected to to arrive later Monday into Tuesday.

In the alert message, the service said “lightning will likely spark new fires across the region, including remote areas.”

10:20 AM: Some evacuation orders lifted in Napa County near Calistoga

Authorities have lifted evacuation orders for the portion of the Silverado Trail between Rosedale Road and Highway 29.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for Highway 29 from the Silverado Trail to the Lake County line, excluding the area within the Calistoga city limits.

Fire crews are still active in the vicinity, and only local residents will have access to the area.

10:15 A.M. Board of Supervisors to meet; emergency declaration expected

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will hold a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Friday to consider declaring a local emergency due to the ongoing wildfires that so far remain uncontained.

The meeting comes with assurances from Congressman Jared Huffman that he and Rep. Mike Thompson are prepared to work on behalf of the county to seek federal disaster aid for Sonoma and neighboring counties battling the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

“I am ready to move forward very quickly on supporting any request for federal assistance should the damage from these fires rise to the level of a major disaster,” Huffman, D-San Rafael, said during a community meeting Thursday night.

He said he and Thompson “have a letter already drafted, in fact.”

Sonoma County Board Chairwoman Susan Gorin assured him the county would be asking for resources.

9:50 AM: Power shut off in evacuated area near Healdsburg

Electricity was shut off last night for the area from West Dry Creek Road between Westside Road to Yoakim Bridge, county officials said. The area is currently under evacuation orders.

The outage may impact the county’s ability to alert some residents of further evacuation orders, officials said.

9 AM: New evacuation orders for Forestville area due to Walbridge fire

Authorities have expanded mandatory evacuation orders to residents in areas located south of the Russian River; east and north of Highway 116; and west of Martinelli Road.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas east and north of Green Valley Road; and south and west of Highway 116.

Evacuation warnings have also been issues for areas north of Guerneville Road; east of Covey Road and Highway 116; west of Laguna Road; and south of River Road

Residents of Drake Road and Odd Fellows Park are instructed to use eastbound Highway 116 to evacuate.

Residents of Summer Home Park are instructed to take Forest Hills Road to Eastbound River Road to Evacuate

A list of areas under evacuation orders in Sonoma County as of Friday morning were available on the Sonoma County sheriff’s Nixle page. View an interactive map and search by address here.

8:15 AM: 3-19 fire in Potter Valley 100% contained

The 3-19 fire in Potter Valley in Mendocino County had burned 62 acres and was fully contained as of Friday morning, Cal Fire reports.

One outbuilding structure was destroyed in the blaze.

Fire crews will check on the area throughout the next few days as a precaution

8 AM: Red fire in Redwood Valley 100% contained

The Red fire in Redwood Valley in Mendocino County had burned close to 15 acres and was fully contained as of Friday morning, Cal Fire reports.

No structures were damaged or destroyed in the blaze.

Fire crews will check on the area throughout day as a precaution.

7:45 AM: Creek fire near Covelo 90% contained

The Creek fire near Covelo in Mendocino County had burned 820 acres and was 90% contained as of Friday morning, Cal Fire reports.

Two outbuilding structures have been destroyed in the blaze.

Fire crews will continue looking for hot spots in the area.

7:20 AM: Fires continue to grow overnight

The group of lightning-sparked fires in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Solano and Yolo continued to grow overnight, reaching 219,067 acres burned as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

That’s an increase from 215,000 acres burned by Thursday night, and 131,000 acres as of Thursday morning.

The Walbridge fire west of Healdsburg had burned 21,125 acres and was 0% contained as of Friday morning. The Meyers fire north of Jenner had burned 3,000 acres and was 0% contained.

In Napa County, the Hennessey fire, the largest blaze, grew to 194,942 acres and was 7% contained.

7 AM: 3 more wildfire deaths

Cal Fire officials confirmed three new deaths in the wildfires in Napa County, bringing the death toll to four in the LNU Lightning Complex fires. The other death was in Solano County.

A PG&E employee who died assisting fire crews near Vacaville is not being counted in the fatality total, said Cal Fire spokesman Scott Ross.

Ross could not immediately provide any more information on the deaths.

The group of lightning-sparked fires in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Solano and Yolo counties had burned 215,000 as of Thursday night, an increase from 131,000 acres burned by Thursday morning.

A total of 480 structures had been destroyed and 125 damaged.

Further details are expected with a full Cal Fire update soon.

In Sonoma County, the Walbridge fire west of Healdsburg had burned 20,000 acres and was 0% contained as of Thursday night. The Meyers fire north of Jenner had burned 3,000 acres and was 0% contained.

In Napa County, the Hennessey fire, the largest blaze, had burned 192,000 acres and was 0% contained.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian