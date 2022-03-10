Live updates: Cotati-Rohnert Park teacher strike begins

Hundreds of teachers in the Cotati-Rohnert Park school district went on strike Thursday morning, escalating demands for a multiyear pay raise amid a breakdown in negotiations that have dragged on for eight months.

The labor action spearheaded by the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association involves 320 teachers from Sonoma County’s third-largest school district, with about 6,000 students.

The strike has upended schedules and instruction plans across the community, forcing administrators to scramble to pull in substitute teachers and other staff to keep classrooms open. Teachers plan to stay off the job until an agreement is reached.

All schools in the district were open Thursday, except for Monte Vista Elementary, which was closed due to insufficient staff, according to Superintendent Mayra Perez.

With the exception of Technology High School, which is operating on its normal schedule, all other open schools in the district are on a minimum day schedule, releasing their students hours earlier than usual.

Meals are being provided, and the district called in as many substitute teachers as possible to keep campuses running.

Here is what it looks like on the picket line:

9:30 a.m.

Rancho Cotate students joined their teachers on the picket line Thursday morning.

Sophomore Dayanna Rios was mostly stoic as she walked, holding her sign that read "Report the Board to the 'STOP IT' app!"

The line was a reference to the app students in Cotati-Rohnert Park and other local school districts are directed to use to report threats to school safety.

"I'm here to support them just as much as they support us," Rios said of the teachers. "I'm going to be here until they give them a raise."

Juniors Noelle Stockham and Nyla Faithauer also left school to join the marching staff.

"Never thought I'd say this, but I'd rather be in class," read the sign Stockham held.

"Teachers here at Rancho ... always try to put everything in their teaching experience, like, making sure everybody's taken care of," Faithauser said. "Even outside of school. I can't tel you how many times somebody's been like, 'If you need to talk to somebody, you can talk to me.'"

9:20 a.m.

About 40 teachers, parents and students picketed outside Evergreen Elementary School in Rohnert Park.

Many teachers said they were feeling inspired by the parents and kids who came to support them.

Teachers at Evergreen Elementary have begun their strike this morning. Teachers say they are feeling hopeful, yet frustrated that they have to go on strike to demand a better wage. About 300 across the Cotati-Rohnert Park district are expected to strike today. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/5yw4TgXGLz — Alana Minkler (@alana_minkler) March 10, 2022

“I’m also completely heartbroken that I’m not in the classroom with my kids,” said Kim Stainer, a fourth grade teacher at Evergreen. “I’ve been on the verge of tears several times.”

Teacher Kim Stainer on the picket line outside Evergreen Elementary School in Rohnert Park on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Alana Minkler / The Press Democrat)

She said she was feeling hopeful that their pleas for pay raises were being heard after union leaders met with two board members Wednesday, yet frustrated they needed to strike to escalate their demands.

“I want to be back in that room with those kids,” Stainer said. “They need me and that’s where I should be.”

That sentiment was echoed along the picket line where many were dancing to pop music, holding signs and dressed in red to show their support.

“I’m feeling emotional today,” said Mandy Hillard, a kindergarten teacher. “Oh gosh, I’m seeing all the children come out now, so that’s going to make me even more emotional.”

But Hillard said she felt it was important to be there, not just for herself, but fighting for higher pay for future generations of teachers in the district.

Students and their parents who came to support the striking teachers with snacks and water.

Lupe Hatfield and her two children who are fourth graders at the school passed out donuts along the picket line to the energetic crowd.

“It’s another disruption in their education, but we’re here to support our teachers and the pay increase they deserve,” Lupe said.

At one point, a group of children who were attending school and children picketing on the sidewalk began waving and yelling back and forth.

“You’re so lucky!,” yelled a small girl outside the classroom to her peers on the sidewalk. “We miss you!” one kid yelled back.

8: 20 a.m.

Teachers at Rancho Cotate High School carried signs and chanted on Snyder Lane.

8 a.m.

A hundred or more teachers were picketing at Rancho Cotate High School. Supporters from the Service Employees International Union, Santa Rosa Teachers Association and the National Association of Letter Carriers were also walking.

Rohnert Park teachers protest in front of school board meeting for higher wages. If the board doesn’t act tonight they say they will strike on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zOu43vUn4O — PDJohnBurgess (@PDPhotoBurgess) March 9, 2022

“This is serious stuff,” said Denise Tranfaglia, president of the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association. “We are not taking this lightly.”

Cotati-Rohnert Park teachers on strike chanting “3% don’t pay the rent.”

The district’s latest offer includes a 3% wage increase, 3% bonus for this school year. Teachers say the full 6% as a wage increase is necessary for the district to be competitive. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/nDkLYdrkbq — Kaylee Tornay (@ka_tornay) March 10, 2022

7:30 a.m.

At least two dozen teachers were gathered in a parking lot across Snyder Lane from Rancho Cotate High School by 7:45 a.m., with more arriving every minute. Teachers were making signs and socializing, setting up lawn chairs and waving to passing drivers.

