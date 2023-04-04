NEW YORK — Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who surrendered Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse to face arraignment on charges stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters.

___

What to know:

— Historic appearance set for Tuesday afternoon

— Small but chaotic crowd gathers near Manhattan courthouse

— Who is Juan Merchan, the judge handling Trump's case?

___

WHITE HOUSE REMAINING QUIET ON TRUMP CHARGES

While the country’s attention was trained on the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump was being arraigned, the White House did its best Tuesday to suggest that it wasn’t paying much attention.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “our focus right now is on the American people,” and was noncommittal when asked whether President Joe Biden was following the news.

“He will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day,” she said. “But this is not a focus for him today.”

Jean-Pierre was similarly circumspect when asked about the potential for unrest over the prosecution of the former president, especially since Trump has called for protests.

“We are prepared,” she said.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy tried unsuccessfully to get Jean-Pierre to open up more.

“Why don’t you have more to say about the Trump indictment?” he asked. “For better or worse, all that anybody in the country is talking about, at this exact moment while we’re in here, is Trump. And they look here to find out what the White House thinks about it.”

“I think the American people should feel reassured that when there is an ongoing case like this one, that we’re just not commenting,” Jean-Pierre said.

But reporters didn’t give up.

“I love how you guys are asking me this in different ways,” Jean-Pierre joked. “You guys are clever.”

TRUMP ENTERS COURTROOM FOR ARRAIGNMENT

Former President Donald Trump has entered the Manhattan courtroom where he is scheduled for arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush-money payment during his 2016 campaign.

Trump reached the 15th floor courtroom about 70 minutes after he entered the courthouse to surrender and be booked ahead of the hearing.

Trump did not acknowledge a television camera sending live images from the hallway outside the courtroom.

Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom. Trump’s attorneys have said he will plead not guilty.

___

MANHATTAN DA ENTERS COURTROOM

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has entered the courtroom where former President Donald Trump is scheduled for arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush-money payment during his 2016 campaign.

Trump has not yet been seen on the 15th floor where the hearing is supposed to take place. Wearing a navy blue suit and a bright red tie, Trump entered the courthouse around 12:20 p.m. to surrender on the charges and be processed before the hearing.

___

TRUMP ARRIVES AT MANHATTAN COURTHOUSE

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse where he is expected to plead not guilty to criminal charges. He entered the courthouse surrounded by Secret Service agents.

Trump’s motorcade traveled from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, tracked by numerous helicopters.

___

TRUMP LEAVES NEW YORK HOME

Former President Donald Trump pumped his fist and waved before leaving Trump Tower shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, bound for the Manhattan courthouse nearly 4 miles (6 kilometers) away.

Trump’s attorneys have arranged for his surrender. He will be booked at the courthouse, not at a police precinct as most New York defendants are.

Court officials will create a record of his name, age, birthdate, height and weight before taking his fingerprints via a computerized system. They may take his photo.

___

FLORIDA LAWMAKER PLEDGES TO KEEP SUPPORTING TRUMP

A former Florida state lawmaker said he and others drove from Orlando to New York in time for Tuesday's hearing to send a message to former President Donald Trump: We won't stop supporting you.

Anthony Sabatini, chair of Florida's Lake County Republican Party, joined other Trump supporters in a park near the Manhattan courthouse where Trump's arraignment was to be held.

"It's a bad day for America, one of the worst days in American history, he said.

The mood among Trump supporters, though, was positive, Sabatini said. He credited New York police officers with keeping people separated based on their motivation — in support of Trump or in support of his indictment.

___

GREENE SPEAKS BRIEFLY AMID SHOUTS