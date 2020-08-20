Live updates: Lightning fires grow to 131,000 acres overnight

9:15 AM: Current Cal Fire road closures

Sonoma County:

•Highway 1 at Fort Ross Road. No traffic on southbound Highway 1 and no traffic eastbound on Fort Ross Road

•Highway 1 at Meyers Grade Road. No traffic on northbound Highway 1 and no traffic on northbound

•Meyers Grade Road

•Fort Ross Road at Seaview Road. No traffic on westbound Fort Ross Road and no

traffic on eastbound Fort Ross Road

•Myers Grade Road at Fort Ross Road. No traffic on southbound Meyers Grade Road

•Dry Creek Road at Dry Creek

•Yoakim Bridge Road at Dry Creek

•Lytton Springs Road at Dry Creek

•Westside Road at Dry Creek

•Wohler Road at River Road

•Odd Fellows Park Road at Russian River

•Bohemian Hwy at Russian River

•Moscow Road at Highway 116

•Highway 116 at Highway 1

•King Ridge Road at Sewell Road, private road with gates

•Skaggs Springs Road at Sewell Road/Anvil Ranch

Napa County:

• Highway 121 at Wooden Valley Road (this was previously the Highway 121 at Highway 128 closure). This closure will be staffed by an officer

• Circle Oaks is being or will be evacuated

• Highway 128 at Pleasants Valley Road. Woodland CHP and Caltrans are staffing this closure. No traffic westbound on Highway 128 from this intersection. Traffic can move east on Highway 128 and south on Pleasants Valley Road

• Butts Canyon Road at Snell Valley Road. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer

• Highway 128 at Silverado Trail. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer and Caltrans

• Atlas Peak Road at Westgate Drive. No traffic north on Atlas Peak Road past Westgate Drive. This section of Atlas Peak is being or will be evacuated

• Soda Canyon Road at Silverado Trail. Soda Canyon Road north of Loma

Vista Drive is being or will be evacuated. No traffic on Soda Canyon Road north of Loma Vista

Additional road closures are expected.

9:05 AM: Mendocino County warning lifted

The fire evacuation warning for the Creek fire near Covelo in Mendocino County has been lifted.

There are no active evacuation warnings or orders for this incident.

8:45 AM: 105 structures destroyed in Lightning Complex fire

The Lightning group of fires in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties grew to 131,000 acres and has destroyed 105 structures. It remains uncontrolled as of 8:15 Thursday morning, Cal Fire announced.

The Hennessey fire, which includes the merged Gamble, Green, Markley, Spanish and Morgan fires, has burned 105,000 acres in Napa County and destroyed one house and two outbuildings. That is an increase of about 5,000 from overnight.

In Sonoma County, the Walbridge fire west of Healdsburg, grew slightly overnight to 14,500 acres and remained uncontained. It was listed at 14,000 acres late Wednesday night.

North of Jenner, the Meyers fire totaled 3,000 acres.

In Lake County, the Round fire had consumed 4,000 acres and the Aetna fire in Napa and Lake counties was 4,500 acres.

Evacuation notices remained in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties

Orders to leave immediately and warnings to be prepared to leave included:

Sonoma County evacuation orders:

• North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

• East of The Cedars

• Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

• West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

• North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

• East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

Sonoma County evacuation warnings:

• West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast

• South of Fort Ross Road

• North of Russian Gulch State Beach

• North of Austin Cree Recreational Area

• East of Cedars

• West of Mill Creek Road

• South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road

Meyers Fire - County Evacuation Zone 1F1

• All areas east of Bohemian Hwy.

• North of Graton Road and Harrison Grade Road

• West of Harrison Grade Road, Green Valley Road, and Hwy. 116

• South of the Russian River

Meyers Fire - County Evacuation Zone 1F2

• All areas south of the Russian River

• East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon)

• West of Martinelli Road

Walbridge Fire - County Evacuation Zone 4A1

• All areas East of the Russian River

• North of River Road

• West of Trenton Healdsburg Road and Eastside Road

• South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Road and the Russian River

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)

• All areas south of River Road from Martinelli Road to Trenton Road

• West of Covey Road.

• North of Front Street/Highway 116

• East of Martinelli Road

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 2K2

• All areas south of Hwy. 101

• East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits