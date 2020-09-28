Live updates: Sonoma, Napa fires swell to 11,000 acres, now called the Glass Incident

Here is the latest information on the Shady fire, which broke out Sunday night on the western side of the Napa Valley and burned into Santa Rosa. Check back for updates throughout the day:

9AM: Mountain Hawk neighbor stays to help homes from burning

One resident of Mountain Hawk sent his family away Sunday night but vowed to stay and protect his home and those of neighbors.

Jes Sihota, 49, a radiology technician at Kaiser Permanente, worked to help save four neighborhood homes using garden hoses.

“I’m no cowboy, I just didn’t want to lose my home,” he said.

Sihota knew the situation was dire when he saw his maple tree bending from the wind Sunday night. Beyond that, he saw a sky completely red.

He told his family to leave and he remained, as he said he had done in previous evacuations.

Seeing embers the size of golf balls, Sihota sprayed the roofs of his house and several others before flames arrived.

Later, he said, he saw fences and landscaping catch fire and doused them.

At least a dozen homes were destroyed on the stretch of Mountain Hawk between Brigadoon Way and Nighthawk Drive.

Sihota’s home survived and he has remained in the neighborhood despite power being out. He purchased a whole home generator last year to power his house.

8:35 AM: About a dozen homes burned on Mountain Hawk Drive

About a dozen homes have been reduced to rubble on Mountain Hawk Drive between Brigadoon Way and Nighthawk Drive.

Flames crested a ridge north of the street overnight in the Skyhawk community north of Highway 12.

Some small fires remained active, but much of the flames had been doused. Crews continued to do mop up around 8 a.m. Monday.

In the gloomy, smoky air, almost a dozen fire engines from agencies throughout Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area patrolled.

Engines from Redwood City, San Francisco, San Mateo, San Bruno, Petaluma, Shell Vista, Forestville, Graton and Southern Marin were all in the area at daybreak assisting Santa Rosa firefighters.

Some people apparently had either stayed in defiance of the evacuation order or returned this morning.

7:45 AM: Sonoma, Napa fires swell to 11,000 acres

Three fires burning out of control in Sonoma and Napa counties had engulfed 11,000 acres by Monday morning and threatened more than 8,500 structures, Cal Fire said.

A force of 1,070 firefighters were battling the fires, which quadrupled in size overnight and are now being called the Glass Incident by Cal Fire.

The Glass fire started at 3:50 a.m. Sunday on the eastern side of the Napa Valley, east of Silverado Trail between Calistoga and St. Helena. Two additional fires, the Shady and Boysen fires, broke out Sunday night on the western side of the Napa Valley, on the slopes of Spring Mountain above St. Helena.

Wind-driven flames from the Shady fire pushed over the mountain and into the eastern edge of Santa Rosa, where firefighters are trying to protect homes.

“Crews have reported the fire has had short-range spotting with wind driven runs. A red flag warning is in effect through today for strong and gusty offshore winds, low humidty and dry fuels,” Cal Fire said in its Monday morning update.

7:40 AM: Bennett Valley may soon be under warning; no damage or fire size estimates

Residents in the Bennett Valley area should expect an evacuation warning soon as the Shady fire advances westward, fire officials said early Monday.

Around 6:40 a.m., those in the Summerfield and Spring Lake areas were ordered to leave.

The fire is advancing toward Trione-Annadel State Park, and Bennett Valley-area residents to the south and west should prepare to leave, Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said.

The fire, possibly spawned by the Glass fire that began in Napa County early Sunday, has burned an unknown number of acres and several homes, though neither Heine nor Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner could estimate numbers.

About 13,000 households and commercial buildings have been placed under evacuation orders, Gossner said. More are likely as the fire remains uncontained.

Two classrooms at Maria Carrillo High School burned when embers sparked a spot fire, Heine said.

Homes and other structures have burned along Calistoga Road near Highway 12, Los Alamos Road, the Skyhawk community and St. Helena Road, he said.

“There have been multiple structures damaged and destroyed, but I couldn’t begin to tell you how many,” he said.

Same with injuries, both chiefs said. There may be injuries, but no count or estimate was available.

Some damage and acreage figures may be available later Monday as daylight allows assessment.

“Crews are actively engaged in structure defense,” near the high school and in other areas, Heine said.