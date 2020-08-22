Live updates: Walbridge fire continues to grow overnight

10:05 AM: Creek fire near Covelo fully contained

The Creek fire near Covelo in Mendocino County had burned 820 acres and was fully contained as of Friday night, Cal Fire reports.

Two outbuilding structures have been destroyed in the blaze.

Fire crews will continue looking for hot spots in the area.

10 AM: Woodward fire in Point Reyes continues to grow

The Woodward fire burning in the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County grew to 2,259 acres and was 5% contained as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire reports.

That’s up from 2,100 acres by Friday night.

No structures have currently been destroyed or damaged. But West Marin communities including Olema, Inverness and Bolinas are under an evacuation warning.

The National Seashore west of Highway 1 now is closed to all visitors.

8:40 AM: Armstrong Woods redwoods so far spared from flames

Old growth redwoods in the Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve appear to have been spared from the Walbridge fire burning near Rio Nido as of Saturday morning, said Scott Ross, a Cal Fire spokesman.

“That’s amazing news,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of old growth (redwoods), so I’m glad to hear that.”

The fire had hit the upper part of the reserve on Friday, and it was unclear if firefighting resources would be sent to protect the redwood groves and historic structures in the park.

Ross was not immediately able to confirm whether or how many fire crews had been deployed to the area.

8 AM: Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter rescues two firefighters in Point Reyes

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter crew on Friday night rescued two firefighters that were trapped battling the Woodward fire burning in the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The two Marin County Fire Department firefighters were rescued using a 100 foot-long line dropped from the helicopter.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said neither of the firefighters were injured and both were flown to safety.

7:30 AM: Fire weather watch updated to early Sunday morning

The fire weather watch that was issued for the San Francisco Bay Area due to possible thunderstorms and dry lightning this weekend will now begin Sunday at 5 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The alert was initially set to go into effect on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service - Bay Area issued the weather watch on Friday due to possible thunderstorms this weekend that could spark additional fires in the region.

“Lightning will likely spark new fires across the region, including remote areas,” the agency said in a notice announcing the watch published on Friday.

7:15 AM: Walbridge fire continues to grow overnight

The Walbridge fire, threatening communities near the lower Russian River and west of Healdsburg, grew overnight to 50,069 acres and was 0% contained by Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

That’s up from 43,286 acres as of Friday night.

Cal Fire’s estimate of the fire’s size doubled on Friday — from 21,125 acres in the morning to more than 43,000 acres by evening. Officials said the growth actually occurred over several days but had been difficult to measure because of the remote terrain.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire — the collection of lightning-sparked fires impacting Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Solano and Yolo counties — was burning a total of 314,207 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

A total of 1,429 fire personal and 194 engines have been assigned to fight the blazes. That’s an increase from 1,059 personal and 102 engines as of Friday. It’s unclear how many have been sent to battle the Walbridge fire.

The number of structures destroyed in all of the complex fires grew from 480 on Friday to 560 by Saturday morning. Cal Fire does not currently break out how many structures have been destroyed in each fire.

The Hennessy Fire in Napa County, the largest of the blazes, was burning 261,793 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. It grew from 256,102 acres as of Friday night.

The Meyers fire north of Jenner was burning 2,345 acres and was 0% contained by Saturday morning. That blaze decreased in size in from 3,000 acres as of Friday night, according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian