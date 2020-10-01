Live updates: Containment increases to 5% as Glass fire grows overnight in Sonoma County

9:40PM: Red flag warning extended to Saturday

A red flag warning for the North Bay mountains and Glass fire burn area has been extended through early Saturday, meaning hot, dry, windy conditions will cause additional fire danger.

The warning begins at 1 p.m. and now continues through 6 a.m. Saturday.

8:30AM: Fire grows by about 5,500 acres as progress is made on containment

Cal Fire reports progress made on the Glass fire containment lines overnight – up to 5 percent Thursday morning.

The fire grew by an estimated 5,500 acres, to a total of 56,781 acres blackened as of early Thursday. No additional structures beyond the 36 reported Wednesday have been destroyed.

More than 2,100 firefighting personnel are battling the blaze that began Sunday morning in Napa County and spread west, endangering Trione-Annadel State Park and Santa Rosa’s eastern edge.

More than 50,000 Sonoma County residents were evacuated at the peak danger, though most have been allowed to return home, and power is being restored in those areas.

Containment was listed at 2 percent Wednesday night at 51,266 acres burned.

Fire crews using bulldozers and hand tools will continue reinforcing lines Thursday and aircraft will fight the fire from above when visibility conditions allow, Cal Fire said.

Heat may be a challenge for firefighters today as highs may rise to triple digits later Thursday and on Friday. A red flag warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. for elevated fire risk.

Santa Rosa will open a cooling station for those needing to escape the heat.

At 1 p.m., the Franklin Park Clubhouse at 2095 Franklin Avenue in east-central Santa Rosa will be open for anyone needing a respite.

More details can be found on the city’s alert.

8AM: Santa Rosa schools closed, power saving urged

Some schools in Santa Rosa will be closed Thursday and Friday, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Closed through Friday are:

Bennett Valley Union School District will be closed through Oct. 2 (no distance learning)

Kenwood School District will be closed through Oct. 2 (no distance learning)

Rincon Valley Union School District will be closed through Oct. 2 (no distance learning)

All Santa Rosa City Schools will be closed through Oct. 2 (no distance learning, grab and go meals will continue to be served)

All closures can be viewed on the county schools website.

With the heat expected in Sonoma County and much of California Thursday, the state’s power grid operator is calling for afternoon and evening energy conservation to make sure that the supply of power stays ahead of demand.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has called a Flex Alert running from Thursday at 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With high temperatures in the forecast, the grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. Reduced capacity, along with fire activity and heat, has led to a potential shortage of energy supply Friday evening, CAISO said.

PG&E recommends these ways to curb your power use:

•When it’s cooler outside, bring the cool air in: If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home.

•Close your shades: Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home.

•Cool down with a fan: Fans keep air circulating, allowing you to raise the thermostat a few degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing your air-conditioning costs.

•Clear the area around your AC: Your air conditioning unit will operate better if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioner's outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction. Also, dirty air filters make your air conditioner work harder to circulate air. By cleaning or replacing your filters monthly, you can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.

•Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool.

7:30AM: Hot, dry, windy conditions ahead

Heat and winds could the story of the Glass fire Thursday.

A red flag warning for the North Bay mountains begins at 1 p.m. and continues through 6 p.m. Friday, meaning hot, dry, windy conditions will cause additional fire danger.

As of Wednesday night, the fire had consumed 51,266 acres with a 2% containment rate staying steady. A morning update from Cal Fire is expected soon.

The winds, though, will be coming from the northwest instead of driving the fire westward as it did on its first hours.

That is expected to push flames back onto area they may not have burned before, but away from populated areas in Santa Rosa’s eastern side.

Cal Fire explains some of its firefighting strategies for the Glass fire for today and tomorrow in a Facebook video here.

The winds will also push smoke back over the North Bay, which could limit the visibility for aircraft again. Aircraft have been able to fly in Napa County but have been limited on the Sonoma County side because of poor visibility.

The high temps have already made their presence known in Sonoma County and beyond.

Just before 6 a.m., the weather service was showing a high of 89 in the Healdsburg hills, 86 in Glen Ellen and 85 in Saint Helena and Angwin.

Record highs are predicted for the next few days.

Smoky skies are back Thursday after a brief respite Wednesday and air quality is expected to be in the unhealthy range again Thursday and Friday for the North Bay area.

Check air quality in your area here.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.