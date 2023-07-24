A 59-year-old man who owned a California winery died in a two-car collision in Livermore on Friday, officials said.

The deceased driver was identified as Mitchell Katz by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau. Katz was the owner of Mitchell Katz Winery in Livermore.

The Livermore Police Department said it responded to the scene of the crash at 3:20 p.m. on July 21 at East Avenue and Mitra Street. In the preliminary investigation, officers learned a driver in a black Subaru collided with Katz, who was driving a white GMC SUV, as Katz was changing lanes, according to a news release.

Katz had major injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. The driver of the Subaru, a 20-something man from Westley, stayed at the scene and "is cooperating with the investigation," the police said. Police said they are waiting for toxicology results.

Katz founded the winery in 1998 in memory of his grandfather, according to the winery website.

The winery closed temporarily on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. "We have suffered a tragic loss," a post read on Facebook. "Our dad, Mitchell Katz, was unexpectedly taken from us this past Friday evening, July 21, 2023. At this time, we don't have any additional information to offer. As expected, we his family and extended family, are all devastated and saddened by this tragedy."

Many mourned the loss of Katz in the comments. "So very sad to hear this news," wrote one person. "I've known him for a long time but became better friends with him these last couple of years. One of the hardest workers I know and always spoke about his two sons with great pride. I will miss our long conversations, my friend."

"I'm in shock!" another person wrote. "We have so many fond memories of Mitch, dating back to the winery in Ruby Hills. I'm so sorry for your loss. What a great man taken too soon."