Livestock sale at Healdsburg Future Farmers fair to benefit teen’s cancer battle

Destiny Kates has never shied away from difficult jobs or situations.

An accomplished competitive gymnast with a background in martial arts, the 13-year-old from Healdsburg has raised animals on her family’s ranch nearly half her life. She has shown them at the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair since she was 10 and puts the money she earns selling or breeding the animals into her college fund.

Even her dreams are challenging – impressed with the gymnastics program – she wants to attend UCLA and hopes to eventually become a surgeon.

“I want to spend most of my time in the hospital,” Destiny said. “Even if it’s just volunteering -- I just want to help people.”

It’s no wonder she’s not about to let cancer stop her.

“When I found out, I was like, ‘It’s just God’s plan,’” Destiny said on May 19, her doll-like, hazel eyes flashing. “It’s Him doing what’s best for me.”

Earlier this month, while preparing two animals she’d raised since December for auction on May 28 at the fair, she began having problems with her right leg.

Her mother, Jennifer Kates, said they went to the emergency room at Healdsburg District Hospital after a blood clot found in Destiny’s leg seemed to worsen. The girl’s skin was marked with red lines.

An X-ray captured an image of a divot in her bone, Jennifer Kates added.

Destiny was then sent to the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco where she underwent a series of scans and tests. And, on May 6, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

“I don’t think it’s hit me that it’s actually happening,” Jennifer Kates said of her daughter’s diagnosis. “We’re just trying to keep her spirits up and keep her strong.”

The family says it will still auction the animals Destiny raised – a sheep named Buttercup, and the teen’s first steer, Peppermint – at the fair, even though she won’t be there to show them.

In addition, the money obtained from this year’s sales won’t go toward Destiny’s college fund.

Instead, her mother said in a May 11 Facebook post, it will be used to buy Destiny things she wants during her battle with cancer.

The family also set up a GoFundMe page to offset medical expenses.

For the next six months, the teen will undergo chemotherapy. She’ll also have surgery on her right leg. Doctors say they might have to amputate it, should the cancer spread.

Her parents are focused on supporting Destiny and maintaining some normalcy for her siblings, Michelle, 14, and Travis, 11, despite the changes that have come with Destiny’s diagnosis.

“We’re all trying to do our part right now, we all need to stay strong for her,” dad, Christopher Kates, said.

Unfazed by what she’s about to go through, Destiny’s focus remains on the future.

“I’ve always loved taking care of animals. If I don’t become a surgeon, I’ll become a vet,” she said with a smile.

Besides her animals, Destiny counts among her favorites the Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy. And, like many teenagers, she enjoys chatting with friends on Snapchat and watching TikTok videos.

Asked what she wants to do when she is cancer free, she said she wishes to live on her family’s farm in Kentucky, the same farm where her grandpa grew up, and raise horses.

Her sister, Michelle, has taken over the care of Peppermint and Buttercup in the wake of Destiny’s diagnosis. She plans to show them at auction.

“I’ve just been distracting myself lately by taking care of my sister’s animals so they still can get auctioned off this year,” Michelle said. “But when this is all over, I just want to go swimming with her.”

To donate or place a bid on Destiny’s animals visit ez2bid.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.