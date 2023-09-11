The Sonoma County Board of Superivsors will resume its discussions Tuesday about whether to adopt changes that would expand the county’s living wage ordinance.

The board has long weighed whether to make changes to the policy which outlines minimum pay and benefits for the lowest paid county employees and employees of county contractors.

In June, a majority of the board indicated support for changes that include: exempting emergency contracts from the policy, applying the policy to businesses renting facilities or providing concession services to the county or on county grounds, and requiring 12 days paid time off for employees.

Those changes are among the revisions returning to the board Tuesday for approval.

Sonoma County implemented the ordinance in 2016, but the board did not adopt its first rate increase until December 2021 and has since been playing catch up with the rising cost of living.

The county’s current living wage rate increased by 2.2% to $17.65 in July.

Tuesday’s discussion is the latest evolution of policy changes that board, labor advocates and local businesses have hotly debated for years.

The question at the center of the debate is whether expanding the reach of the living wage ordinance would prove too burdensome for businesses leasing or operating on county property.

In June, Supervisor David Rabbitt was the lone board member to object to specific criteria outlining who would be covered under any expansion. He cited concerns that such a change could have unintended consequences such as driving businesses elsewhere.

Representatives for the Sonoma County Fair and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport echoed those concerns.

However labor advocates said expanding the policy was necessary because the area’s high cost of living was pushing people out of their homes and the county.

The county staff report did not indicate how many employees would be affected by policy changes up for supervisors’ approval.

If approved Tuesday, the policy will need to return to the board later this year for formal adoption.

