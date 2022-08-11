Subscribe

Lizard or lemur, quilled or furred, exotic animals strut their stuff at the Sonoma County Fair

August 10, 2022, 6:24PM
With Sprout, Buckaroo and Radar, even the names are exotic when it comes to the Pacific Animal Productions exotic animal exhibit at the Sonoma County Fair. Visitors were introduced to the capybara, fallow deer and kangaroo, Wednesday. Despite his ordinary name, Clyde the black and white tegu, a type of lizard, was also part of the group, and flicked his forked tongue as his handler showed him to those gathered. The animals are on exhibit daily from Noon to 10 pm at the fair’s Grace Pavilion.

