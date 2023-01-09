Lizzo, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline BottleRock Napa Valley 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins will headline the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley wine, craft brew and culinary festival.

The 10th anniversary event, presented by JaM Cellars, will run May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa, featuring more than 75 musical acts.

Three-day festival tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday at BottleRockNapaValley.com. The daily band schedule will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the headliners, the festival lineup includes Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Quinn XCII, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Dayglow, Ashe, Lucius, Teddy Swims, Cautious Clay, Nicky Youre, Los Lobos, War, Taj Mahal, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, The Struts, Warren G (Silent Disco), KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Lupe Fiasco, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Jax, Tom Odell and half•alive

Other acts include Álvaro Díaz, MEUTE, Joey Valence & Brae, The Wrecks, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, The Unlikely Candidates, Sudan Archives, Starcrawler, The 502s, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Monophonics, The Stone Foxes, Cimafunk, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, Little Stranger, The Alive, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine, Paris Jackson, GARZA, Thunderstorm Artis, East Forest, The Silverado Pickups, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor, Oke Junior, Mama Said, Honeyboys, High Noon, Spring Summer and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Three-day general admission tickets begin at $389 per person. The prices for other three-day tickets include $979 for VIP, $1,799 for Skydeck, $1,899 for the VIP viewing suite and $5,495 for platinum.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing cooking demonstrations with chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2023 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

For updates, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up for text message notifications. Follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

BottleRock Napa Valley, founded in 2013, typically draws 40,000 fans per day for three days, with bands playing continuously on five stages.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and delayed the following year, but when it returned in fall 2021, it sold out to a crowd of 120,000 over three days.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.