Those who are selected can stay from one to six months and will work directly with a caseworker to support a transition to permanent housing.

L&M is not a drop in shelter and it has a closed campus. Chronically homeless program applicants will be considered on federal Housing and Urban Development standards.

Those interested in staying at L&M Village can call the Reach for Home office at 707-433-6161.

Homeless for 15 years after his wife’s death, Richard “Ayett” Mayabb, and his dog, Poppy, trekked thousands of miles together over that time, between the east and west coasts. Along the way, his ID and Social Security cards went missing.

It didn’t matter to him at the time. But when Poppy died last summer, Mayabb was pitched into a deep loneliness. Life wasn’t the same.

“That's when I was like, ‘I need to change. And I'm going to need some help in doing this,’” he said.

Within a month of moving into the new Healdsburg supportive housing site for homeless individuals last year, Mayabb, 58, said he got a job and replacement Social Security and ID cards.

He sat outside his room Thursday at the repurposed former Healdsburg Avenue lodge, now named L&M Village, where over 100 visitors milled around before he spoke about his experience at the site’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UcqOXEN8eLY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The project, operated by the Healdsburg nonprofit Reach for Home, is the first interim housing program of its type in northern Sonoma County.

Here, residents have a private room with a bed, a bathroom, storage, a mini fridge and a microwave. And, they get support from one of four caseworkers to ease the transition to permanent housing.

Residents can stay for 30-days at a time for a maximum of six-months, said Margaret Sluyk, CEO of Reach for Home.

The city of Healdsburg received $7.05 million through the state’s Project Homekey program to purchase and convert the 22-room former motel last year. Renovations, so far costing up to $1.4 million and covered by state and county funds, are still ongoing, but all the rooms are ready, Sluyk said Thursday on a tour of the property.

The first residents moved in November and there are still units available.

Already, more than 90% of participants have landed jobs or boosted their incomes, according to Reach for Home’s website.

The L&M Village in Healdsburg held its ribbon cutting today. This 22-unit site is considered the first interim housing for unhoused individuals in the county. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/FTkI3g6vaT — J. Sawhney (@sawhney_media) January 27, 2023

“People need to be able to transition off the streets, out of homeless, have a place of respite, a place to just take a breath to recover, to make a plan and to move forward into permanent housing,” said Healdsburg Mayor Ariel Kelley.

Sonoma County’s 2022 homeless census found 195 unhoused people living in Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Windsor and the northern part of the unincorporated county.

L&M Village is now one of at least four former hotels in Sonoma County that have been purchased by local governments or their partners and converted to homeless housing using state Project Homekey funds. Statewide, the $3.5 billion program has helped pay for more than 6,000 housing units, including 95 rooms in the three other former hotels in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

Last year, Rohnert Park was awarded nearly $15 million to build and operate a 60-unit housing site for local homeless people near the Graton Resort and Casino.

In Healdsburg, in addition to the city and Reach for Home, Burbank Housing also assisted with securing secure state and county funding to purchase the former L&M Motel, at a cost of $5 million.

The motel’s pool has been filled and the surrounding area will be converted to an outdoor lounge along with washers and dryers, an extra shower, and a dining area in the vicinity, Sluyk said. Just a few steps away will be soon-to-be remodeled staff offices and a kitchen for resident use.

Sluyk also said residents will have access to produce grown at the campus and she hopes it will be shared with the local community to thank them for their support.

Mayabb’s plan is “to be living in Healdsburg for the rest of his days.” He’s grateful for the support he received at L&M and from friends in the community who’ve cheered on the big shift in his life.

“Without a dog, I just didn't have a purpose anymore, in essence,” he said. “And so I had to find another purpose and my purpose now is to go back to living a bit more of a normal life.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.