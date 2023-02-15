Around 300 animal lovers came together Feb. 11 for a Valentine’s Day-themed party celebrating shelter pets at the 23rd annual Paws for Love gala at the Finley Center in Santa Rosa.

The gala raised more than $35,000 for Paws for Love, a nonprofit organization that supports local animal shelters and rescue organizations through funding assistance for medical care, rescue operations and adoption promotions.

At the event, guests perused an art gallery featuring 46 paintings, priced between $40 and $50, created by shelter animals. The animals paint with their paws, whiskers and tails with the help of Paws for Love volunteers.

“The paintings are always a popular part of the event,” said Ellyn Boone, executive director of Paws for Love. “Whether its abstract or impressionistic, they’re colorful and beautiful.”

Boone founded the organization 24 years ago with money made by selling paintings by her own dogs. Today, she helps highlight adoptable homeless animals with painting sessions and sales at local shelters.

The nonprofit also partners with Sonoma County and Rohnert Park Animal Services, Wonder Dog Rescue and Forgotten Felines for its “Silver Paws for Love” senior pet adoption program.

Many of those adoptable senior dogs walked the red carpet at the gala.

In addition to the sale of animal art, the evening included a silent auction featuring donated art, jewelry and gift baskets, and a live auction with popular items including a paella dinner for 10 that went for $1,600 and dog-friendly Mendocino County getaways.

The event was catered by Ulrike Vom Stein, with beverages from Mutt Lynch, Pedroncelli, Iron Horse, Foppiano, Korbel and Lagunitas Brewing. Local musician Mike Z and DJ Modern Maestro provided the tunes.

“Sonoma County is a place where something like this can happen,” said Boone. “The many people who want to help animals is just incredible.”

For more information, go to pawsforlove.info.