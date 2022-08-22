Local artists create murals at Petaluma chalk festival

Vibrant chalk murals covered the pavement at Petaluma’s East Washington Place on Sunday afternoon as part of the family-friendly Chalk Festival.

As the afternoon sun spread across the outdoor shopping plaza, families walked past in awe of the vivid pastel portraits and larger murals being drawn onto the sidewalks by local artists.

There were cartoons, animals and nature scenes.

Kids waited in lines to have their faces painted and to be presented with balloons twisted into shapes.

One chalk artist, sitting on the ground coloring a red 3D bike, said he travels often with his wife, Cheryl, also a chalk artist, all across the country to create murals for events and different festivals.

Artists creating away at a chalk festival. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/r3h0aH8GMv — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) August 21, 2022

“We’re a tribe of street painters,” said Wayne Renshaw, a 50-year-old architect who lives in Santa Clara. “We’re all friends here. It’s good to catch up, especially after going through a break during the pandemic.”

Besides the earliest form of chalk art, which dates back to the Stone Age, the genre was especially celebrated in 16th century Italy. It began when street artists/painters also known as the “Madonnari” traveled to various villages and recreated pictures of the Virgin Mary, on pavement.

The Deniz family, Oscar and his kids Sebastian, Ivett, and Julieta from Rohnert Park, who were walking around the festival with twisted balloons, said it was an afternoon of fun.

“I loved the face painting!” said Ivett Deniz, 6, who had a sparkly unicorn on her cheek.

The free community event, which took place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, also featured a Kids Chalk Zone, where younger artists and their families could together let their creativity to run free.

“I wanted the kids to enjoy themselves today,” Oscar Deniz said. “Great way to bring the community together.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.