Two local journalists have captured a major national award for their book on the tragedy and altruism exhibited during the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to training and supporting investigative journalists, has named “Inflamed: Abandonment, Heroism and Outrage in Wine Country’s Deadliest Firestorm” its 2023 book of the year.

It was written by Anne Belden, a journalism professor at Santa Rosa Junior College, and Paul Gullixson, a former Press Democrat editorial director who is communications manager for Sonoma County. Lauren Spates contributed writing and editing to the book.

“I’m thrilled with this award,” Belden said Wednesday. “It was bestowed by other journalists. It’s kind of a badge of ‘you guys did this right.’ It’s an investigative journalism award, as opposed to one that goes to bestsellers coming out of Random House and going on big book tours.”

Other 2023 IRE winners include a Kyiv Independent investigation into the abduction and relocation of Ukrainian children by the Russian government, and ProPublica’s now-famous examination of the personal gifts lavished upon U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Belden and Gullixson conducted more than 100 interviews and pored over thousands of pages of documents.

The book recounts the harried evacuation of two elder care facilities in the Fountaingrove neighborhood, Varenna and Villa Capri. Both were operated by Oakmont Senior Living, a company that wound up the subject of government investigations and lawsuits over its inaction the night of Oct. 8-9, 2017.

Those legal battles included investigations by the Sonoma County District Attorney and the California Attorney General’s Office, and civil complaints filed by family members.

The Tubbs Fire killed 22 people. If not for a handful of good Samaritans acting upon impulse as the flames approached Villa Capri, that number could have been much higher.

The IRE Awards, which include a range of print, online, audio and video categories, were judged by a seven-person panel recruited from major media entities.

In selecting “Inflamed” in the book category, one unnamed judge said, “The book combined strong investigative journalism with captivating literary journalism, engaging the reader with strong storytelling. The authors included vivid descriptions of the subjects’ lives that helped the reader feel invested in the subjects.

“The authors also used local journalists to help tell the story and placed us at the center of some of the intense moments, like when a resident admonished her adult daughter for ‘dropping the f-bomb’ as fire loomed outside and they were trying to escape.”

“Inflamed” hasn’t lost traction since its release in November. Belden and Gullixson continue to be invited to book signings and book clubs. Kirkus Reviews is expected to give “Inflamed” a coveted starred review, according to the authors.

Belden and Gullixson say they haven’t made a dime from the book yet. But they are gratified to know it’s being read.

“Our message has been, this is more than a Sonoma County story,” Gullixson said. “There are lessons here for anyone whose loved one is moving into a retirement facility. And for operators in areas that might be prone to catastrophic events. We always say our seniors are most at risk. I think that’s catching on.”

The other finalist in IRE’s book category was “These Are the Plunderers: How Private Equity Runs — and Wrecks — America,” by Gretchen Morgenson and Joshua Rosner.

Belden and Gullixson will be honored along with other winners at a ceremony in Anaheim in June.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @Skinny_Post.