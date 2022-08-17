Local bands perform at benefit for Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County

The lawn of the Monte Rio Amphitheater was transformed Sunday, Aug. 13 into a dance floor, as more than 200 people gathered for a day of live music, food and drinks from local vendors.

Bay Area band Momotombo SF, featuring members of Santana’s band and the groundbreaking Latin rock band Malo, headlined the Raise the Roof Festival, a benefit for the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County.

“The people encouraged us through their wonderful, friendly, neighborly spirit,” said Momotombo SF bandleader Leo Rosales of the crowd. “And just the atmosphere, the trees, the warm air, it was a beautiful recipe for a meaningful afternoon.”

Sonoma County and Bay Area acts Midnight Sun, THUGZ (Tribal Hippie Under Ground Zone), Un AmOur Band, Ben Roots and DJ Loisaida also were on the lineup.

Santa Rosa-based Moonlight Brewing Co., Infinite Mile Wine and Furthermore Wines sold drinks, while the Taqueria Calendula food truck was on hand with its array of Mexican food.

While the festival did not sell out, Peace & Justice Center Executive Director Shekeyna Black said the event was a successful gathering.

“Everybody was dancing and having a great time,” Black said.

Black also said the event could not have happened without volunteers who donated their time.

Proceeds will go to repair the roof of the Peace & Justice Center, at 467 Sebastopol Avenue in Santa Rosa. Black did not have an exact figure of funds raised but said the center will have enough to begin work, which is expected to cost $20,000.

The Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County works to support homeless people and acts as a hub for other nonprofits doing social justice work in the region.

To donate to the center’s roof repair, visit pjcsoco.org/donate.