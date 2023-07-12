Musicians took to a floating dock turned stage in the Petaluma River July 8 for the 4th annual Bands on the Basin fundraising concert.

Hundreds of spectators watched the bands from small water craft on the river, from the shores of the river or from nearby riverfront restaurant TAPS Petaluma.

The admission-free event raised money for nonprofit boat rental center The Floathouse through donations and sponsorships.

The center, which opened in October 2022, had its busiest day of rentals ever, according to general manager Greg Sabourin, making approximately $3,500.

Organized by local music industry veteran Scott Ferrara, Bands on the Basin began in the summer of 2020 as a socially distanced way for locals to see live music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s musical lineup included Petaluma ‘60s and ‘70s cover group Rusty Reds, Petaluma rock-reggae band The SoulShake and Oakland hip-hop and funk artist Forrest Day.

“Being in small craft of all shapes and sizes and being able to paddle, pedal or row around, check out the music and have a good time with family and friends is really appealing to a lot of people,” Sabourin said.

In addition to private donations, the event raised funds through sponsorships by the city of Petaluma and several local businesses, including TAPS, who donated a portion of sales from the day to the Floathouse. In total, the event raised “several thousand” dollars, according to Sabourin.

Money raised will go back into the operating costs of the Floathouse, a project of the nonprofit Petaluma Small Craft Center, which has worked to improve public access to the Petaluma River for 15 years.

In addition to the boat rental center, the nonprofit organizes summer boating camps, boating clubs, and classes to get people and children on the river.

For more information, go to thefloathousepetaluma.org.