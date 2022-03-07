Local businessman, pastor enters Sonoma County supervisor race

Work: Business consultant at Andy Springer Consulting in Santa Rosa, pastor at Heartwood Church in Rohnert Park.

16-year county resident, political newcomer jumps into 4th District race

A local business consultant and church pastor has thrown his hat into the ring in the race for Sonoma County’s 4th District Supervisor, challenging incumbent James Gore who is seeking his third term.

A Sonoma County resident for about 16 years, Richard Andrew Springer is making his first bid for public office, a move he said he’s been considering for about two years. The rising profile of issues including homelessness, high cost of living and government regulation prompted him to announce his candidacy this year.

“I do not like this exodus that we’re seeing and I’m concerned that California, the most resourced state in the union, has lost its ability to be the Golden State,” said Springer, 51, who goes by Andy. “We are not allowing our citizens to create wealth.”

The 4th District takes in much of northeastern Sonoma County including, Healdsburg, Windsor, the Alexander Valley and Dry Creek Valley. The district’s southernmost boundary ends in northern Santa Rosa carving from College Street around the Junior College neighborhood to Steele Lane and Sonoma Highway.

Springer is a Wikiup resident.

While out campaigning Springer said he has met with vineyard owners, farmers, doctors, teachers and social workers whose feedback has bolstered his run. His contention — and theirs, he said — is that the county’s supervisors are not offering residents and local experts a seat at the table.

“I don’t know if they are, but the people I’m talking to feel like they’re not,” Springer said. “When I talk to people, the majority of the people are indicating frustration. They make calls and don’t get calls back, they send emails and don’t get emails back. Representation requires relationships.”

Springer said his comfortable taking risks and is undaunted by the challenge of running against Gore, a popular two-term incumbent. Springer appears to be courting support from farming interests and has emphasized the agriculture and business community heavily in his campaign platform.

He added that he has heard “horror stories” about permitting costs, regulations and high taxes. He wants to alleviate the high costs impacting farmers but said he did not yet know what the solution would be or where the root of the problem lies, whether it’s the county’s permitting system or local taxes.

“I don’t know what needs to happen,” Springer said. “I’m doing some work on that right now.”

The issue hits close to home for Springer. He was raised in Pennsylvania mainly by a single mother who struggled to make ends meet. Springer said he and his sister would often work to help cover expenses.

“I can see my mom all over this county gripping her last $20 bill in the grocery line,” Springer said.

Springer runs his own business consulting firm and previously ran Bluetail Industries, a window and solar cleaning company he started in 2009 and which his son now owns.

He also serves as pastor for Heartwood Church in Rohnert Park, a role he hopes to retain if elected supervisor.

Faith has loomed large in Springer’s life. His career has included years spent starting churches in Pennsylvania and overseeing recruitment and admissions at his alma mater, Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Florida.

Before joining Heartwood Church, Springer started The Baptist Church at the Oaks in Santa Rosa, which has since closed.

Last year, Heartwood Church hosted a Make Americans Free Again event that featured Healdsburg City Council member Skylaer Palacios who is unvaccinated and has been outspoken in opposing Healdsburg’s vaccination mandate requiring vaccine verification for anyone attending city council meetings in person.

Make Americans Free Again is an Ohio-based organization that agitates nationwide for legal challenges to government health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springer insisted he is not connected to Make Americans Free Again and said he opened Heartwood’s doors to Palacios because he felt she was being bullied for her beliefs.

“I’m passionate about people getting bullied,” Springer said. “I had a place and I didn’t know much about MAFA at that point.”

Springer, who was sick with COVID last year, is unvaccinated but stressed that he is not anti-vaccine.

Springer said he did not get vaccinated for the first year-and-a-half of pandemic because no one he knew had COVID, and he did not think he needed the vaccine.

Then in June 2021, just before Fathers Day, his son came home sick.

“We thought he had sun poisoning. Turned out to be COVID,” Springer said.

In quick succession Springer’s wife, Becky, and Springer also became sick with COVID. The couple fought the virus for about 10 days and Becky ended up in the hospital. She has since recovered.

“It was a very challenging moment,” Springer said. “My wife is everything to me.”

After recovering, Springer said he decided not to get vaccinated because a blood test, which his doctor “reluctantly” gave him, showed Springer had antibodies, which help provide protections against a disease like COVID-19.

“At this point I know I’m immune,” Springer said. “I have test results that prove it.”

Immunity after infection is highly variable and dependent upon the type of COVID-19 virus, the person was sick with, said Urmila Shende, the county’s COVID-19 vaccine chief.

“Antibodies may wane sooner after infection than after vaccination,” said Shende. “The response after vaccination however is much more consistent and predictable. If one has COVID infection and then gets vaccinated their immune response is incredibly robust and would likely provide significant protection in the future.”

Springer said he intends to get tested for COVID regularly.

In December, Springer attended a rally in support of Palacios and which featured a number of vaccine protesters.

Springer, who called himself an “outside observer” of the protest, said he attended to support Palacios and did not know there were vaccine protesters there.

Election Day is June 7, with mail ballots available by early May. Springer is ready for a busy campaign season with a schedule he described as “hyper drive.”

“I am working this thing (like) nobody’s business,” he said.

