Local executives hope to put COVID business challenges in the past in 2022

It’s a simple question with a complicated answer.

We asked some of Sonoma County’s most prominent and knowledgeable chief executives and local business owners, “How did things go the past 18 months or so for you business?”

And they reply, “Depends who you ask.”

In the pandemic-inspired economic upheaval, relationships and processes were trashed, revenues either tanked or picked up and “essential workers” manned the front lines while other employees settled into remote work routines.

Back orders of key items became common. In some cases, customers disappeared. But in other cases, consumers came running, seeking services like home remodeling or home-office cybersecurity protection.

Looking forward to 2022, many local business leaders are upbeat, but they know challenges are ahead, such as being able to hire enough staff. Unknown is a boomeranging impact of stress on mental health given the rigors of the past 18 months or so.

Here is the take from several Sonoma County businesses on the effects of the pandemic and outlook for the future. Answers are edited for length and clarity.

Anish Shah is CEO of Siyan Clinical Corporation. (Siyan Clinical Corporation)

Anish Shah, M.D., CEO

Siyan Clinical Corporation

A psychiatric group practice in Santa Rosa with 31 employees

How has COVID-19 impacted your business in the past 18 months?

Our workflow changed to telehealth in just 48 hours after shelter at home orders in 2020. Our community has had ongoing problems with wildfires for the last three years. We saw a further increase in mental health issues with the fires and the Black Lives Matter movement.

What is your outlook for 2022?

Our study of patients clearly showed a rise in alcohol and other substance abuse issues and also a greater impact on families with younger children in the household.

We see a spike in demand for mental health and psychiatric care and believe this trend will continue into 2022 and most likely remain high until the pandemic is over and the economy returns to normal, and as concerns over unemployment, evictions and safety in the workplace decline. In addition, there may be long-term effects on families and children traumatized by events during the pandemic that could expand the need for therapy next year and beyond.

John F. Friedemann, managing partner, Friedemann,Goldberg, Wargo and Hess LLP, April 2020

John F. Friedemann, Managing Partner

Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess LLP

A Santa Rosa law firm with 24 employees

How has COVID-19 impacted your business in the past 18 months?

Perhaps one of the biggest effects experienced is that we became more versatile and creative.

We have taken advantage of our newfound ability to seamlessly include team members working remotely and have added a remote attorney presence in San Diego, Oregon, and New York.

What is your outlook for 2022?

Estate planning is more important for people now than ever and we expect that we will continue to face an upsurge of business in this sector. We have watched complex commercial litigation become less expensive as courts have adapted to the use of Zoom, allowing lawyers to avoid mostly wasteful trips to courthouses. Also, depositions are now typically done via Zoom.

Christina Z. Hollingsworth, partners at Dillwood Burkel & Millar, LLP (Courtesy photo)

Christina Z. Hollingsworth, CPA, CVA, Partner

Dillwood Burkel & Millar, LLP

A Santa Rosa-based certified public accounting firm with 23 employees

How has COVID-19 impacted your business in the past 18 months?

We learned how to use remote productivity tools like Zoom and Teams. However, working remotely has not been as effective as being in the office and working together in person in some cases, resulting in longer time frames to complete work.

What is your outlook for 2022?

Sonoma County will still benefit from a robust construction industry, as we continue to rebuild from the fires, and try to catch up on the previous demand for housing which existed even before the Tubbs fire in 2017.

However, the beneficial effects of having billions of dollars of insurance benefits poured into the economy after the fires, that recipients used to rebuild their homes and businesses and replace personal effects lost in the fires, will not be as present in 2022.

Drea Helfer, president and founder, DH Wine Compliance, Santa Rosa (Mariah Smith Photography)

Drea Helfer, President

DH Wine Compliance

An alcohol compliance firm with 26 employees based in Santa Rosa.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business in the past 18 months?

Most of our clients fared well and were able to pivot their sales to keep the business going. Some clients did dissolve their businesses, but surprisingly, this number was very low. As a result, our business continued to flourish and grow.