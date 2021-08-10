Local experts on when delta surge could peak in the San Francisco Bay Area

The highly contagious delta variant is driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the San Francisco Bay Area, putting a wrench in a long-awaited "return to normal life."

In the region's three largest counties, Alameda reported a seven-day average of 19.6 cases per 100,000 residents on Monday, Santa Clara 11.6 per 100,000 and San Francisco 27.9, according to the state's COVID dashboard. For perspective, these counties were all reporting less than 2 cases per 100,000 on June 1.

The good news is that deaths are extremely low and hospitalizations aren't nearly as high as they were at the January peak because of the region's high vaccination rates. But the surge is still concerning, triggering new mask mandates, putting those who aren't vaccinated at risk and leading many to wonder, "When will this be over? When can I put away my mask again?"

We talked to several local experts to get their perspective.

When will the virus peak?

As with all COVID predictions, experts can't provide a timeline with certainty as multiple factors, including people's behavior and vaccination rates, are at play that could alter the virus's course. "Essentially I do not know when the peak will occur and there are so many unknown factors that will determine that," Dr. Annie Liu, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford's Infectious Disease Clinic, wrote in an email.

Dr. Julie Parsonnet, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford's Infectious Disease Clinic, offered optimism because of the region's high vaccine rate. In San Francisco, 70% of all residents have completed a vaccine series. That number goes up to 78% when you only look at residents 12 and older.

"Unfortunately, I don't have a crystal ball and try never to predict the future," wrote Parsonnet in an email. "However, the rate of transmission depends on the number of people who are susceptible. Susceptibility depends on vaccination status, underlying immune status, and willingness to use masks and avoid high risk environments. Given the relatively high rate of vaccination in SF and the renewal of indoor masking, I imagine the peak will come relatively soon, within the next week perhaps."

Dr. George Rutherford, an infectious disease doctor at UCSF, said models developed in collaboration with UCSF and UC Berkeley put new cases reaching their peak at "the week after next, mid- to late August." He said the models are based on immunity and how much people are mixing.

Rutherford said hospitalizations are likely to peak early to mid-September.

How will this peak be different than the one in January?

While cases are rising rapidly, experts agree the delta peak will be less severe than the January one because of vaccinations, which are proven to prevent severe disease and death. Even though vaccinated people are occasionally getting infected, these so-called breakthrough cases rarely lead to severe illness or death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

"This peak will be and is different from the one in January as hospitalizations are not following cases along the same trajectory," Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at UCSF, explained. "With relatively high vaccination rates in the Bay Area, hospitalizations are staying much more controlled than they were with the high cases last January — this 'decoupling' of cases from hospitalizations is certainly not complete, but the connection is loosening."

Parsonnet said the trajectory of the Bay Area's peak is likely to be similar to the one that unfolded in the United Kingdom, where a delta-driven surge is easing. "If you look at the UK, although they did have a summer peak, their death rates were very low compared to the winter and I expect SF will be similar," she said.

When do you think the indoor mask mandate will be dropped?

Experts agreed that counties across the Bay Area are likely to drop the mask mandate in accordance with the CDC guidelines that are based on numbers of new cases occurring in the community.

"When, as there is now, there is greater than 'substantial' transmission (>50 cases per 100,000 per week or >8% positivity rate), masks are going to be required indoors," Parsonnet wrote. "San Francisco is currently, I believe, at about 34 cases per 100,000 per day or >200 per week. So they have a ways to go to get that low and to drop the indoor mask mandate. Maybe sometime in September." (San Francisco reported an average of 28 cases per day Monday.)

Gandhi concurred: "Although some experts have argued for a hospitalization metric (<5 hospitalizations/100K population) to drop restrictions, the CDC is going on a case metric and recommending masking in areas of substantial or high transmission," she wrote in an email. "... So, I am sure the Bay Area will follow CDC guidelines and drop the mask mandate once [we're] below substantial levels to moderate levels of transmission."

Rutherford predicted the mask mandate would be lifted in "mid-Octoberish," adding, "That's a wild guess."

"I think we have to see what's going on with schools first and pediatric vaccinations," he said. "Nobody likes having it but you don't want to take it off and then have to put it back."