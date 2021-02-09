Local groups demand public review of Amazon delivery hub in Sonoma

Should Amazon be required to get a new use permit to run local delivery operations out of a 250,000-square-foot warehouse on Eighth Street East in Sonoma?

The County Board of Zoning Adjustments will consider that question at its Feb. 11 meeting at 1 p.m.

Permit Sonoma is allowing the warehouse’s use as a “last mile” delivery hub under its current use permit, but a pair of neighborhood watchdog groups are appealing the decision.

The appellants - Mobilize Sonoma and Valley of the Moon Alliance - and the applicant, building owner Jose O’Neill, on behalf of his tenant Amazon, will participate in the remote meeting.

The building in question is the 250,000-square-foot Victory Station warehouse at 22801 Eighth St. E. and 1194 Freemont Drive.

Amazon seeks to operate a “last mile” industrial warehouse and distribution center in the space and develop an adjoining 3.5 acre site with 246 passenger parking spaces. A “last mile” facility is where packages are received from larger regional facilities, sorted, and then delivered to consumers in 20-foot long delivery vans.

In its staff report, Permit Sonoma says that Amazon’s proposal “is a permitted heavy commercial use with storage and necessary commercial transportation facilities, and similar to and compatible with other heavy commercial uses permitted in the district.”

Citizen groups push back

Spokespeople from the two neighborhood groups - Norman Gilroy on behalf of Mobilize Sonoma, and Kathy Pons on behalf of Valley of the Moon Alliance - have filed an appeal of Permit Sonoma’s decision to not require a new use permit.

The appeal asks that a new use permit be required for Amazon’s proposed tenant improvements and the new parking lot because the intensity and scope of the use goes far beyond that which was originally planned for the site when it was built in 2018.

While Gilroy sees the meeting as important, he stressed to the Index-Tribune that this particular appeal is focused on procedure and not on the specific details of the Amazon proposal.

By requiring a new use permit, believes Gilroy, the proposed Amazon “last mile” delivery center would trigger review by the county planning commission and therefore receive a more transparent vetting before the public.

“Our biggest concern has always been that the community in the Sonoma Valley should have the greatest opportunity to express itself about the pros and cons of the Amazon proposal when it is presented,” said Gilroy. “[As when this building was first approved], the County is again proposing to make this decision in a way which greatly limits public access and the ability to comment, so we are appealing to ask for a different approach.”

Gilroy describes Amazon’s planned use as "a sufficiently large escalation from what was originally proposed“ that, at a minimum, should trigger a new use permit being required as well as a full review before the Planning Commission. The appeal suggests that the applicant’s proposal should be considered a truck terminal, thereby triggering a new use permit, and “more appropriate scrutiny by the Board of Zoning Adjustments and greater transparency and public involvement in the review process.”

Requiring Amazon to go through the use permit process would “maximize the opportunity for the community to have its say,” said Gilroy, something he feels was lacking when the building was first approved.

Amazon’s plans for the site

Amazon plans to operate a 24-hour warehouse and distribution facility with 136 on-site employees, 151 delivery vans/personnel and 40 private contractor delivery personnel, according to documents submitted to the county.

Up to 12 tractor-trailer trucks would serve the facility on a daily basis. Packages would be sorted at the facility and loaded and delivery personnel would arrive and depart in staggered shifts from 9 a.m. to noon with the peak activity occurring between 10 and 11 a.m. As vans are loaded, they would leave the site in staggered groups of 36. The 40 additional flex drivers would arrive and depart between 4 and 5 p.m. The 136 facility employees would arrive for their shifts at staggered times, primarily from 1 to 2 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. and primarily depart from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 and 3 p.m., according to the applicant.

Employees would use the Victory Station lot and the new off-site parking lot would be used for the storage of Amazon delivery vans and employee parking.

Participating in the meeting

The full Permit Sonoma staff report is available online and members of the public wishing to read it or listen to the meeting or to provide public comment to the Feb. 11 BZA meeting can visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/Board-of-Zoning-Adjustments.

A timeline In 2009, the Sonoma County Planning Commission approved a subdivision and design review for the 19.16 acre Victory Station property and no use permit was required because it was determined that limited industrial warehousing and distribution and manufacturing uses are permitted in the site’s M3 limited rural industrial zoning. In 2017, the Sonoma County Design Review Committee held a public hearing and approved the project. In 2018, construction of the building was complete. On May 11, 2020, Amazon filed a building permit for interior tenant improvements. On May 29, 2020, McNeill Real Estate Services, representing the property owner Victory Station LLC, filed an application to develop an adjacent 3.5 parking lot with 210 delivery van/van driver parking spaces and 36 van staging spaces. On July 2, 2020 Permit Sonoma informed McNeill that its application for the parking lot could not be processed until traffic impacts for the facility and new parking lot were comprehensively analyzed and impacts addressed. On July 22, 2020, the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend denial of the parking lot application and recommended the entire Amazon proposal be evaluated comprehensively as one project. On July 29, 2020, Permit Sonoma informed Amazon that the original Design Review Approval for Victory Station would need to be modified to accommodate the full scope of the Amazon proposal including both the Victory Station site and the parking lot site. On August 27, 2020, Permit Sonoma made a formal zoning determination that an Amazon warehouse and distribution use are permitted uses in the property’s existing M3 Zoning District. On September 8, 2020, Norman Gilroy on behalf of Mobilize Sonoma, and Kathy Pons on behalf of Valley of the Moon Alliance, filed an appeal of the administrative determination asking for that determination to be rescinded. Source: Permit Sonoma

