Local Indigenous leaders called for more representation in local government and cultural recognition in the community at the first of a series of learning conversations held at the Healdsburg Community Center on Thursday night.

“Indigenous Voices of Healdsburg and in Lak'ech: Going Beyond Land Acknowledgments” included speakers Clint McKay, Alma Diaz, Maria Garcia and Dr. Brenda Flyswithhawks. About 100 people attended the event, also called an encuentro, which means meeting or encounter in Spanish.

Panelists were asked questions that delved into their identities, world views and what the community could learn about their cultures.

“I am from right here, since time immemorial, since creation took place,” said Clint McKay, an enrolled member of the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians.

“We fought for the right to be born and to die here,” he said.

Panelist Dr. Brenda Flyswithhawks, who identifies as Tsalági Eastern Cherokee, called for more than just allyship, and asked people to recognize each other as kin if they want to truly engage in the diversity, equity and inclusion work.

Dr. Brenda Flyswithhawks is a psychology professor and citizen of the Tsalági Eastern Cherokee Nation and she spoke during a community conversation focusing on Indigenous voices, that is part of a series of talks to support the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan held at the Healdsburg Community Center, in Healdsburg, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

“If your goal this evening is to include Indigenous people, then we must become visible to you,” she said. She called for local government entities to include permanent positions where local Indigenous people could serve and provide their perspectives.

“My suggestion tonight is that you reach first to the local people, reach first to the local tribal leaders,” she said. “And I appreciate being invited. But I think it's really important that the tribal leaders in this area be invited to be visible and be a part of it.”

All the speakers said that loss of land and language was detrimental to their identities.

Maria Garcia, of Oaxaca, Mexico, introduced herself in Spanish and in Mixtec, a language primarily spoken in Oaxaca. She said she would like to see schools expand their language offerings and she would be more than happy to teach Mixtec to others.

Garcia sees language as an opportunity to share her culture.

Alma Romero Diaz, whose family comes from Guerrero, Mexico, said the local education system has missed opportunities to connect with students culturally. Born and raised in Sonoma County, she said she felt “jaded” about history until she took an ethnic studies class in college.

“I think when we can identify with the curriculum a little bit more as young children growing up, I think we get a better understanding of life, a better understanding of who we are, and we feel more grounded,” she said.

Dr. Brenda Flyswithhawks is a psychology professor and citizen of the Tsalági Eastern Cherokee Nation and she spoke on a panel with fellow speakers Maria Garcia, left, and Alma Roman Diaz, right, during a community conversation focusing on Indigenous voices, that is part of a series of talks to support the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan held at the Healdsburg Community Center, in Healdsburg, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat)

Acosta Latino Learning Partnership was contracted by the city of Healdsburg to direct the development of the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion plan with actionable steps. Thursday’s event was organized with Healdsburg and Corazón Healdsburg.

Curtis Acosta, from ALLP, helped lead phase one of the encuentros, which concluded in the fall.

During that phase, he and members of his team asked members of the community what topics were important to them, and he said many felt “left out,” which informed Thursday’s and future encuentros in phase two.

The next encuentro will address the past and present experiences of the Black and African American community in Healdsburg on Feb. 23 at 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center. Translation, child care and light refreshments will be available.

