United States Postal Service mail carrier Sierra Gage eyes her next package and mail delivery in the twisty, mountainous, narrow roads of Summerhome Park near Forestville, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. “It's my favorite route,” Gage quips. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Local mail carriers working overtime to deliver holiday packages

On the job with one Forestville driver for a wet, windy, frenetic afternoon
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2021, 6:53AM

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Herodotus first wrote the phrase nearly 2,500 years ago, describing Persian military messengers. A New York City post office made it famous. Sierra Gage lives it.

Gage hasn’t delivered the mail in snow yet. Heat is rough, because her delivery truck has no air conditioning. But it’s really the gloom of night that gets her.

“I’m scared of the dark,” Gage admitted Wednesday as she reloaded the truck at the Forestville Post Office following completion of her route through the roller coaster streets off the Summerhome Park neighborhood. “I hate being up there, especially. If I even hear a sound in the dark, I’m taking off. I’ll get out of there and then come back with your mail.”

As for rain? That was the challenge Wednesday, in the middle of the United States Postal Service’s busiest week of the year, and it was formidable.

As Gage drove her route on steep, narrow and impossibly convoluted roads, sheets of water swept across the pavement. There were mini mudslides and fallen branches and pools of rainwater more accurately described as small ponds. In places, the embankment fell steeply away to the swollen, mocha-colored Russian River.

Even after the rain ceased, the hilly areas near the river remain dicey. Anthony Alva, the Forestville postmaster, said one of his carriers nearly tumbled off a cliff Thursday. She literally texted “Help!” to him.

Summerhome Park is a telling description of that community. These are, for the most part, vacation homes occupied only in the warm months. Not many people here are getting Christmas presents this week, and at times, it appeared Gage was risking life and limb to stack junk mailers on top of previous junk mailers.

And yet she attacked those treacherous roads with a fearlessness that defied sensibility and, at least once, left the Press Democrat reporter who was following her in his car — civilians aren’t allowed in mail trucks — lost in the drizzle and waiting hopefully at an intersection.

United States Postal Service mail carrier Sierra Gage leaps from the back of a delivery vehicle after surveying where to drop the next package at Summerhome Park near Forestville, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
The narrow, vegetation-choked hillsides and forested canopy in Summerhome Park and Icebox Canyon create vehicular challenges as Sierra Gage delivers mail, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
“I like consistency. I like people to know when I’ll be at their house,” Gage said, explaining her frenetic pace.

Deluge of holiday mail

Those expectations become fluid this time of year, though, as postal workers across the United States put in overtime to expedite a deluge of mail. During the holidays, Alva said, traffic in Forestville goes from 400-700 parcels per day to 900-1,500.

Local residents do notice the extra effort. Alva said a couple of them dropped off cookies at his post office Thursday morning.

This is a rough era for service workers, though. The other day, Gage said, she was putting mail in boxes when a woman spontaneously yelled at her: “I guess they just hire f**king children now. They just hire anybody, don’t they. I didn’t know they’d let 15-year-olds behind the wheel.”

“I’m not 15!” Gage said with mock indignation, recounting the incident.

You can understand the lady’s confusion, though, if not her aggression. Gage is a baby-faced 19-year-old. She has worked for the Postal Service for six months, and has been delivering rural routes out of Forestville for only two weeks after starting in Windsor.

“She was a rock star from the first couple days she came over,” Alva said. “She picked up on things very quickly. And there’s a lot on my shoulders. If someone catches on that fast, I don’t have to take any additional time training them. Hopefully she’ll be on the job for some time.”

Gage said she rarely has a chance to interact with anyone along her route, outside of random waves from dog walkers. Her customers are missing quite a show.

Wednesday, which happened to be the last day USPS could guarantee pre-Christmas arrival for ground shipping, she was just as energetic on the ground as she was behind the wheel while hitting her 852 assigned addresses. She hopped in and out of the back of her truck — not a small task for her knees; Gage is 5’2” — and practically sprinted up and down sets of pitched, slippery steps to set packages on porches.

Ran out of plastic bags

She ran out of plastic bags, but was determined to keep special-looking packages out of the rain nonetheless. At one stop, Gage leaned a trash bin against a pole to form a shield for a parcel. When that was impossible for another box, she left with it and said she’d redeliver with proper protection.

USPS mail carrier Sierra Gage is not sure what to do with the door of a mailbox that came off in her hands delivering mail in Summerhome Park near Forestville, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. After a quick moment, she snapped the door back in place. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
It was a lot.

“I pass out when I get home,” Gage said. “I hit that bed and I’m snoring. And it kind of sucks. I don’t even have energy for the person I live with this time of year.”

Commitment like that has made the United States Postal Service one of America’s most successful institutions over the years. And yet, this independent agency can’t stay away from controversy these days.

Former President Donald Trump spent much of 2020 railing against USPS’ role in collecting and delivering mail-in ballots, and he appointed a postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, whose primary mission seems to be bleeding the service dry. DeJoy can’t be removed by the current president, Joe Biden. Only the USPS governing board can do that. So Biden has been busy nominating new board members who will likely spell DeJoy’s ouster if they are confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Rank-and-file postal workers do their best to tune it all out.

“I try to not let it affect me, because I know the truth,” Gage said. “Back during the presidential election, post offices had to pull their trash cans so people wouldn’t dump their political mail in the trash. I know we’re not allowed to throw away political mail. It will cost us our jobs. People won’t always believe that. But I know that no matter what side you’re on, I will deliver your political mail.”

USPS mail carrier Sierra Gage hustles back to her vehicle after delivering a package to a residence in Icebox Canyon near Forestville, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Maybe Gage was born to this role. Her grandparents retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Her mother, Michelle Tucker, is the postmaster of Santa Rosa, and her aunt and uncle are also current employees.

Gage dropped out of college because the remote-learning model wasn’t working for her. She followed in family footsteps, she said, because the Postal Service felt like “a safe option.” But she also takes pride in a job that is oriented toward helping her community, especially during the holidays.

The narrow, vegetation-choked hillsides and forested canopy on Old River Road create vehicular challenges as Sierra Gage completes her mail route, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
“I like helping others,” Gage said. “I notice elderly people who live alone. I’m sometimes the highlight of their day. I’m someone they can talk to. And I love making old people happy.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

