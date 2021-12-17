Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Herodotus first wrote the phrase nearly 2,500 years ago, describing Persian military messengers. A New York City post office made it famous. Sierra Gage lives it.

Gage hasn’t delivered the mail in snow yet. Heat is rough, because her delivery truck has no air conditioning. But it’s really the gloom of night that gets her.

“I’m scared of the dark,” Gage admitted Wednesday as she reloaded the truck at the Forestville Post Office following completion of her route through the roller coaster streets off the Summerhome Park neighborhood. “I hate being up there, especially. If I even hear a sound in the dark, I’m taking off. I’ll get out of there and then come back with your mail.”

As for rain? That was the challenge Wednesday, in the middle of the United States Postal Service’s busiest week of the year, and it was formidable.

As Gage drove her route on steep, narrow and impossibly convoluted roads, sheets of water swept across the pavement. There were mini mudslides and fallen branches and pools of rainwater more accurately described as small ponds. In places, the embankment fell steeply away to the swollen, mocha-colored Russian River.

Even after the rain ceased, the hilly areas near the river remain dicey. Anthony Alva, the Forestville postmaster, said one of his carriers nearly tumbled off a cliff Thursday. She literally texted “Help!” to him.

Summerhome Park is a telling description of that community. These are, for the most part, vacation homes occupied only in the warm months. Not many people here are getting Christmas presents this week, and at times, it appeared Gage was risking life and limb to stack junk mailers on top of previous junk mailers.

And yet she attacked those treacherous roads with a fearlessness that defied sensibility and, at least once, left the Press Democrat reporter who was following her in his car — civilians aren’t allowed in mail trucks — lost in the drizzle and waiting hopefully at an intersection.

United States Postal Service mail carrier Sierra Gage leaps from the back of a delivery vehicle after surveying where to drop the next package at Summerhome Park near Forestville, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

The narrow, vegetation-choked hillsides and forested canopy in Summerhome Park and Icebox Canyon create vehicular challenges as Sierra Gage delivers mail, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

“I like consistency. I like people to know when I’ll be at their house,” Gage said, explaining her frenetic pace.

Deluge of holiday mail

Those expectations become fluid this time of year, though, as postal workers across the United States put in overtime to expedite a deluge of mail. During the holidays, Alva said, traffic in Forestville goes from 400-700 parcels per day to 900-1,500.

Local residents do notice the extra effort. Alva said a couple of them dropped off cookies at his post office Thursday morning.

This is a rough era for service workers, though. The other day, Gage said, she was putting mail in boxes when a woman spontaneously yelled at her: “I guess they just hire f**king children now. They just hire anybody, don’t they. I didn’t know they’d let 15-year-olds behind the wheel.”

“I’m not 15!” Gage said with mock indignation, recounting the incident.

You can understand the lady’s confusion, though, if not her aggression. Gage is a baby-faced 19-year-old. She has worked for the Postal Service for six months, and has been delivering rural routes out of Forestville for only two weeks after starting in Windsor.

“She was a rock star from the first couple days she came over,” Alva said. “She picked up on things very quickly. And there’s a lot on my shoulders. If someone catches on that fast, I don’t have to take any additional time training them. Hopefully she’ll be on the job for some time.”

Gage said she rarely has a chance to interact with anyone along her route, outside of random waves from dog walkers. Her customers are missing quite a show.

Wednesday, which happened to be the last day USPS could guarantee pre-Christmas arrival for ground shipping, she was just as energetic on the ground as she was behind the wheel while hitting her 852 assigned addresses. She hopped in and out of the back of her truck — not a small task for her knees; Gage is 5’2” — and practically sprinted up and down sets of pitched, slippery steps to set packages on porches.