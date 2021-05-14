North Bay Muslim families mark end of Ramadan

Maria Djoudane has already become accustomed to questions from her classmates during the days that she tries not to eat or drink.

At 7 years old, Maria is technically too young to be considered of age to fast during the whole of Ramadan, the holy month that she, her family and fellow Muslims around the world mark once each year. But Maria tried it out for a few days this year, driven by a desire to please both God and her mother.

“They say, ‘When do you finish fasting?’ and ‘What time do you eat?’ and ‘Can you drink water or not?’” Maria said. “And every time when they ask, I just tell them you cannot put anything in your mouth. Even water counts.”

But she and her family members have fielded fewer questions overall this year, during a Ramadan that was both less isolated than in 2020, but still less communal and festive than it is traditionally. As the season of fasting and intense prayer drew to a close this week with the onset of Eid al-Fitr Thursday, local families reflected on the ways that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected their experiences in ways both good and bad.

“It forces you to focus more on your faith,” said Julia McCorquodale, a freshman at Santa Barbara City College who returned to Santa Rosa to spend Eid with her family. Living in a new place, working, and having few opportunities to visit the mosque during prayers lent this year’s Ramadan a much different energy.

"Actually when you’re just sitting at home, it forces you to learn more and be more religious,“ she said.

Muslims’ fast lasts from sunrise to sundown, and working in a restaurant during that time “definitely tests your patience,” McCorquodale said. But when she started fasting as a high school student, she learned to push through challenges such as graduation parties, track and field events, even final exams at school, while abstaining from food and drink.

Where Maria’s mother Hayat Merouani grew up, in Algeria, most restaurants and coffee shops would be closed during the day, which helped. Even now in Santa Rosa, without regular visits to the mosque, she missed the sense of community that usually comes from praying together and sharing a meal.

“When you do it at home it’s like a normal day, not like Ramadan,” she said. “When you’d go there, you feel that it’s Ramadan.”

Sameh Hussein, coordinator for the Islamic Center of Santa Rosa, said that different members have different opinions about the changes made to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. About 25 to 40 people were able to attend Friday prayers, though children under the age of 12 were not permitted.

While some missed the shared meals at the end of each day, others found the pause to be a welcome reprieve from distraction, Hussein said.

“I see both ways,” he said.

Tinus and Hend Els, a married couple, said they found it easier to tune into prayers over Zoom this year, rather than trying to rush to the mosque each Friday afternoon as before the pandemic.

“Last year, Ramadan was in isolation totally. No celebrations, no breaking of the fast with anyone,” Tinus Els said. “This year it was an in-between; there was still a little bit of the outer world you can connect with.”

Despite the changes, McCorquodale said, the month of self-discipline, prayer and family time still had the effect that she’s come to expect on her own mindset.

"It really just puts things into perspective and makes you a lot more grateful for everything that you do have,“ she said.

